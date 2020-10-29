Trending

'Diwali Gift To India', Saudi Arabia Removes PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan From Pakistan's Map

As per reports, Saudi Arabia released a 20 Riyal banknote to commemorate its presidency of organising the G-20 Summit on November 21-22 and the world map showed on the banknote does not show Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and PoK as parts of Pakistan.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   29 Oct 2020 6:07 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-29T12:07:03+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: IndiaTV News

Saudi Arabia has removed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan's map, PoK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza said on Wednesday, October 28.

"Saudi Arab removes Pakistani occupied Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan's map!!!!," he tweeted.

Many on Twitter called it "Saudi Arabia's Diwali gift to India."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in September had said that they have seen reports regarding elections to the so-called "Gilgit-Baltistan" Assembly to be held on November 15 and took a strong objection to it.

"The Government of India conveyed strong protest to Pakistan Government and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, including the so-called Gilgit-Baltistan, are an integral part of India," the MEA stated.

The Imran Khan government had previously released a new political map of Pakistan, claiming Indian territories of Junagadh, Sir Creek, and Manavadar in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Ladakh.

The move came soon after the first anniversary of the Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 which gave special powers to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

