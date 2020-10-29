'Diwali Gift To India', Saudi Arabia Removes PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan From Pakistan's Map

Saudi Arabia has removed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan's map, PoK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza said on Wednesday, October 28.

"Saudi Arab removes Pakistani occupied Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan's map!!!!," he tweeted.

Many on Twitter called it "Saudi Arabia's Diwali gift to India."



As per reports, Saudi Arabia released a 20 Riyal banknote to commemorate its presidency of organising the G-20 Summit on November 21-22 and the world map showed on the banknote does not show Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and PoK as parts of Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in September had said that they have seen reports regarding elections to the so-called "Gilgit-Baltistan" Assembly to be held on November 15 and took a strong objection to it.



"The Government of India conveyed strong protest to Pakistan Government and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, including the so-called Gilgit-Baltistan, are an integral part of India," the MEA stated.

The Imran Khan government had previously released a new political map of Pakistan, claiming Indian territories of Junagadh, Sir Creek, and Manavadar in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Ladakh.

The move came soon after the first anniversary of the Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 which gave special powers to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

