Satyendra Nath Bose: Google Honours Indian Physicist & Mathematician Whose Work Was Recognised By Einstein

Google on Saturday (June 4) celebrated Indian mathematician and physicist Satyendra Nath Bose and his undeniable contribution to the Bose-Einstein Condensates with a doodle.

Bose was born in 1924 and had sent his quantum formulations to genius physicist and mathematician Albert Einstein, who had recognised it as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics.

Who Was Satyendra Nath Bose?

Bose's journey to fame began in academics. The visionary researcher started pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at Calcutta's Presidency College at just 15 and had earned a Master's in Applied Mathematics at the University of Calcutta later. After Graduating top of his batch in both of his degrees, Bose had firmed his esteemed position in academia.

Ever since he was a kid, his father, an accountant, would write an arithmetic problem for Bose to solve before leaving for work, fuelling his interest in mathematics, as per Wikipedia.

Come 1917, Satyendra Nath Bose had already started delivering lectures on physics. While teaching postgraduate students Planck's radiation formula, the Bengal born researcher questioned the way particles were calculated and started experimenting with his own theories.

Bose documented his research findings in a report called Planck's Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta and had sent it to The Philosophical Magazine, a prominent science journal. When his research work got rejected, Bose decided to mail his paper to Albert Einstein instead.

Albert Einstein And Satyendra Nath Bose

Upon receiving Bose's research work, Einstein had immediately recognised the significance of the discovery — and soon had applied the formula to a wide range of marvels. The Bengal researcher's theoretical paper became one of the key findings in quantum theory.

Soon after, the Indian government publicly recognised Bose's tremendous contribution to physics and had awarded him one of the highest civilian awards in the nation, the Padma Vibhushan. The visionary was also appointed as National Professor, the highest honour in India for scholars.

Bose served as president of numerous scientific institutions, including the Indian Physical Society, National Institute of Science, the Indian Statistical Institute and the Indian Science Congress. Bose was also an adviser to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and later became a Fellow of the Royal Society.

