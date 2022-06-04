All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Satyendra Nath Bose: Google Honours Indian Physicist & Mathematician Whose Work Was Recognised By Einstein

Image Credit: Google, Unsplash, Wikipedia/Albert_Einstein and Wikipedia/Satyendra_Nath_Bose (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Satyendra Nath Bose: Google Honours Indian Physicist & Mathematician Whose Work Was Recognised By Einstein

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  4 Jun 2022 4:46 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

On this day in 1924, Satyendra Nath Bose sent his quantum formulations to the German genius Albert Einstein who had recognised it as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Google on Saturday (June 4) celebrated Indian mathematician and physicist Satyendra Nath Bose and his undeniable contribution to the Bose-Einstein Condensates with a doodle.

Bose was born in 1924 and had sent his quantum formulations to genius physicist and mathematician Albert Einstein, who had recognised it as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics.

Who Was Satyendra Nath Bose?

Bose's journey to fame began in academics. The visionary researcher started pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at Calcutta's Presidency College at just 15 and had earned a Master's in Applied Mathematics at the University of Calcutta later. After Graduating top of his batch in both of his degrees, Bose had firmed his esteemed position in academia.

Ever since he was a kid, his father, an accountant, would write an arithmetic problem for Bose to solve before leaving for work, fuelling his interest in mathematics, as per Wikipedia.

Come 1917, Satyendra Nath Bose had already started delivering lectures on physics. While teaching postgraduate students Planck's radiation formula, the Bengal born researcher questioned the way particles were calculated and started experimenting with his own theories.

Bose documented his research findings in a report called Planck's Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta and had sent it to The Philosophical Magazine, a prominent science journal. When his research work got rejected, Bose decided to mail his paper to Albert Einstein instead.

Albert Einstein And Satyendra Nath Bose

Upon receiving Bose's research work, Einstein had immediately recognised the significance of the discovery — and soon had applied the formula to a wide range of marvels. The Bengal researcher's theoretical paper became one of the key findings in quantum theory.

Soon after, the Indian government publicly recognised Bose's tremendous contribution to physics and had awarded him one of the highest civilian awards in the nation, the Padma Vibhushan. The visionary was also appointed as National Professor, the highest honour in India for scholars.

Bose served as president of numerous scientific institutions, including the Indian Physical Society, National Institute of Science, the Indian Statistical Institute and the Indian Science Congress. Bose was also an adviser to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and later became a Fellow of the Royal Society.

Also Read: Central Govt To Set Up 'PM Shri Schools' To Prepare Students For Future: Education Minister

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Physicist 
Maths 
West Bengal 
Google 
Google Doodle 

Must Reads

World Book Of Records London Recognises Sikkim As World's First Organic & Crime-Free State
Trash To Treasure! This Startup Makes Incense Sticks From Recycled, Temple Flower Waste
Kashmiri Hindus Flee Homeland After Spike In Targeted Killings, Pandit's Body Writes Open Letter Seeking Help
Assam's Biggest Solar Project Becomes Operational In Amguri, Strengthens State's Power Sector
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X