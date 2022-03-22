Meet Rutger Kortenhorst, Irish Professor Who Received Padma Shri, For His Contribution Towards Popularising Sanskrit

On Monday, President Ramnath Kovind conferred around 128 Padma awards, India's highest civilian honour given to people coming from different walks of life. This year, 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri's were presented at a special ceremony after the names were announced on Republic Day two months ago.

Out of the 128 awardees, nine of them were foreign recipients. Apart from Indian-origin winners such as Satya Nadella, Madhur Jaffrey and Sundar Pichai, there were people from countries like Russia, Poland, Ireland, and Thailand who were conferred. One of them is a professor named Rutger Kortenhorst, awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to popularising Sanskrit in Irish schools.

Tryst With The Ancient Language

For Kortenhorst, Sanskrit became a way of life when he was just 21 years old. The Indian Embassy in Dublin published a press release that shared his journey as a Sanskrit propagator in Ireland. Kortenhorst was involved with the Advaita Vedanta Philosophy in the country. He became Dr Ramachandra Bhat's guest in Bengaluru in 2006 and 2007, where he got the opportunity to study Taittiriya Upanishad, Vyakarana, Vivekchudamani, as well as spoken Sanskrit.

He learnt the language for several years before he decided to teach it in Ireland. Not only that, Kortenhorst spent a majority of his summer holidays in India, where he stayed in Puducherry for some time. Also, he visited Dr Narendra at the Aurobindo Ashram, from whom he got detailed knowledge about teaching Sanskrit in schools back home.

To teach Sanskrit full time, he resigned from the vice principal post. His learnings helped popularise the language in his school, where students of all ages were taught its basics. Kortenhorst went on to publish from which Irish children can learn Sanskrit. In 2016, he started running a short course in Wellbeing for children between 12 and 15. What began as a website for imparting knowledge on Yogasutra and Ayurveda became a platform where he shared his complete translation of the Bhagwad Gita.

In August 2021, PM Narendra Modi mentioned Rutger Kortenhorst and his contribution during his weekly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' during the 'Sanskrit Week' between August 19 and August 25. Along with Kortenhorst, he also mentioned a Russian professor named Boris Zakharin, who regularly translates Sanskrit works into Russian.

