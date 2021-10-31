All section
Samurdyaan Project For Deep Sea Exploration Launched After Successful Trial

Image Credits: Zee News

The Logical Indian Crew

Samurdyaan Project For Deep Sea Exploration Launched After Successful Trial

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

India,  31 Oct 2021 1:16 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

With this launch, India has joined an elite club of nations having such underwater vehicles for carrying out subsea activities.

On Friday, India's first manned ocean mission "Samudrayan" was launched in Chennai by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. With this mission, India has joined an elite club of nations having such underwater vehicles for carrying out subsea activities.

Ahead of this launch, the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) had developed a 'personnel sphere,' made up of mild steel and tested it as an unmanned trial, two days back, using the Ocean Research Vessel Sagar Nidhi, in the Bay of Bengal.

The director of NIOT, G. A. Ramadass, said, that the deep-sea vehicle Matsya 6000 under the Samudrayaan project is launched with the objective send humans underwater for deep-sea exploration. He also informed that it is a five-year project that estimates upto ₹350 crore.

ISRO's Mission By 2023

"This trial was a precursor and the sphere was lowered upto a depth of 600 metres, off Chennai coast. Now that we have received certification for this trial, we will work on the next one wherein a sphere of 2.1 diameter will be built in which three humans can sit and be sent off to a depth of 6,000 metres," he said as quoted by The Hindu.

Ramadass shared that the manned-submersible will be ready for qualification trials by December 2024. At the same time, the Union minister wished the nation could set a record by sending a man to the deep ocean and deep space simultaneously.

ISRO is even planning for Gaganyaan, a manned space mission, by early 2023. NIOT officials also added that final MATSYA 6000 will be capable of carrying three crew members with an endurance of 12 hours and an additional 96 hours in case of emergency.

Also Read: CEEW Study: Above 80% Of Indians Live In Climate Risk Districts

Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
