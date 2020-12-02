Please Be Dressed As Per 'Indian Culture': Shirdi's Saibaba Temple Appeals To Devotees

The Saibaba temple trust at Shirdi in Maharashtra has installed boards asking devotees to be dressed in a "civilised" manner, or as per the "Indian culture", when they come to offer prayers.

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust's Chief Executive Officer Kanhuraj Bagate, on Tuesday, told News18 that it is just an appeal, and the trust has not imposed any dress code on devotees. He said that the appeal was made after some people complained about devotees visiting the temple in "objectionable" attire.

"Taking note of the complaints, we have requested devotees to enter the temple premises wearing traditional and cultural Indian outfits. This is just a request, we are not enforcing any dress code," Bagate said.

"Since it is a holy and sacred place, we have appealed to the devotees come to the shrine dressed in civilized attire, or as per the Indian culture," he added.

Posters have been put up in the temple premises with instructions about the dress code.

"Sai devotees are requested to dress according to Indian culture as you are entering religious place," the poster reads.



The Saibaba temple reopened about a month ago after being closed for more than seven months, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure avoiding crowding of devotees, the temple authorities have introduced a token system.

Also Read: 'Protestors Don't Appear To Be Farmers In Pictures', Says Union Minister VK Singh

