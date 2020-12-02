Trending

Please Be Dressed As Per 'Indian Culture': Shirdi's Saibaba Temple Appeals To Devotees

"It is just a request, we are not enforcing any dress code," Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust's Chief Executive Officer Kanhuraj Bagate, said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   2 Dec 2020 4:16 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
Please Be Dressed As Per Indian Culture: Shirdis Saibaba Temple Appeals To Devotees

Image Credit: NDTV

The Saibaba temple trust at Shirdi in Maharashtra has installed boards asking devotees to be dressed in a "civilised" manner, or as per the "Indian culture", when they come to offer prayers.

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust's Chief Executive Officer Kanhuraj Bagate, on Tuesday, told News18 that it is just an appeal, and the trust has not imposed any dress code on devotees. He said that the appeal was made after some people complained about devotees visiting the temple in "objectionable" attire.

"Taking note of the complaints, we have requested devotees to enter the temple premises wearing traditional and cultural Indian outfits. This is just a request, we are not enforcing any dress code," Bagate said.

"Since it is a holy and sacred place, we have appealed to the devotees come to the shrine dressed in civilized attire, or as per the Indian culture," he added.

Posters have been put up in the temple premises with instructions about the dress code.

"Sai devotees are requested to dress according to Indian culture as you are entering religious place," the poster reads.

The Saibaba temple reopened about a month ago after being closed for more than seven months, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure avoiding crowding of devotees, the temple authorities have introduced a token system.

Also Read: 'Protestors Don't Appear To Be Farmers In Pictures', Says Union Minister VK Singh

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Vinay Prabhakar

Vinay Prabhakar

Senior People Manager

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian