Sadhguru Urges People To Let Children Burst Crackers During Diwali, Offers Alternate Solution To Curb Pollution

Image Credits: Twitter, Wikipedia

The Logical Indian Crew

Sadhguru Urges People To Let Children Burst Crackers During Diwali, Offers Alternate Solution To Curb Pollution

India,  3 Nov 2021 11:54 AM GMT

"Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for three days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers," he tweeted.

As India is gearing up to celebrate Diwali on November 4, many states and union territories have already restricted the use of firecrackers due to growing pollution levels.

Amidst all these do's and dont's, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said that children should not be prevented from experiencing the joy of firecrackers.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sadhguru offered an alternative to the people concerned about air pollution.

"Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for three days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers," he tweeted.

"I have not lit a cracker in few years. But when I was a child how much it meant… from September, we will be dreaming of crackers and after Diwali is over, the next 1-2 months, we will save the crackers and keep on doing them every day," Sadhguru said in the video which he posted along with the tweet.

What The Supreme Court Had Said?

On Monday, November 1, the Apex Court overturned the Calcutta High Court's order putting a blanket ban on firecrackers during the festive season. It said that there "cannot be a complete ban on firecrackers" and allowed certified green crackers to be sold and burst in areas where there is good" or "moderate" air quality, News18 reported.

The Top Court also asked the West Bengal government to explore the possibility to ensure that banned firecrackers are not imported in the state at the entry point.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, November 3, the air quality in New Delhi deteriorated for the first time this season after it entered the "very poor" category for six consecutive days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the national capital recorded the overall air quality index (AQI) of 303 on November 2. On Wednesday morning, November 3, the air quality at Jantar Mantar till 5 am was in the 'very unhealthy' category with 222.28.

Also Read: Meta To Shut Down Facebook's Facial Recognition System, Delete Faceprints Of Over 1 Billion People

