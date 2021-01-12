CBI Files Charge-Sheet Against Four Cops For Framing Bus Conductor In Killing Of Gurugram School Student

Three years after a seven-year-old student of a private school in Gurugram was killed, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against four Haryana police personnel for allegedly framing a bus conductor in the killing of the student in September 2017.

The student was killed on September 8 allegedly by a senior student, NDTV reported.

The CBI filed its supplementary charge sheet in the 'Ryan murder case', before a special CBI court in Panchkula against the then SHO of Bhondsi police station Narender Singh Khatana, Sub-Inspector Shamsher Singh, ASI Subhash Chand and ACP (Sohna) Barem Singh.

The four police officials were charged under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 166A (disobeying directions under law), 167 (Public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 330 (Police officer torturing someone to confess a crime) and 506 (criminal intimidation), officials said.

Ryan Murder Case

A Class 2 student, named Prince by the court to secure his identity, was found near the toilet of the school with his throat slit on September 8, 2017. The student's body was found within an hour of his father leaving him at the school.

The local police had arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar of the school and states that they had recovered a knife from him claiming it to be the 'murder weapon'. The police had claimed to crack the crime quickly and put the blame on the conductor who was later paraded by the Gurugram police before the media.

In a recent twist to the case, the CBI has refuted all the claims of police and declared the conductor to be innocent.

The agency examined teachers, students, and investigated local markets which led them to a Class 11 student of the school. "The juvenile was arrested in the murder of the eight-year-old student on November 7, 2017," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

"It was revealed during CBI investigation that the conductor earlier arrested by Gurugram Police was not involved in this murder case. Further investigation of the case was continued. During further investigation, the alleged role of said police officials came to light and supplementary charge sheet was therefore filed against them," Joshi said.

The CBI said that the Class 11 student, said to be weak in his studies, allegedly slit the victim's throat to force the school to declare a holiday as he wanted to avoid the scheduled parent-teacher meeting (PTM) and an examination.

The accused is now facing a murder trial and the agency is investigating the role of police personnel in framing the bus conductor.

Also Read: Air India's All-Women Crew Makes History With Longest Non-Stop Flight From US To India