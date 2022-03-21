98-Year-Old Ukrainian War Veteran Offers To Fight Against Russian Invasion

The past few weeks have been a nightmare for Ukraine. The current war with Russia has left the country in absolute shatters with most of its major cities falling prey to the powerful missiles travelling from their powerful neighbour. As the days go by, the conflict continues to increase in intensity as millions of people lost their lives and several have fled their homes to seek refuge in the neighbouring countries.

While many people had to leave their homes, many are returning back to fight for the motherland. Irrespective of age and gender, several Ukrainians enlisted in the army to fight the ongoing Russian invasion and are risking their lives for the dilapidated country.

Ready To Defend Her Motherland

A shining example of this is a woman named Olha Tverdokhlibova. The 98-year-old from Ukraine is witnessing the second war that has been waged against her country. The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared her picture on their Twitter page which garnered lots of retweets. In her younger days, she fought World War II. Olha even volunteered to fight against Ukraine, but her permission was denied. However, she wears her badges of honour and hopes to contribute, in any way possible, to fight the Russian onslaught.

"She was ready to defend her Motherland again, but despite all the merits and experience was denied, though, because of age. We are sure, she will celebrate another victory soon in Kyiv," said the tweet.





'Once A Soldier, Always A Soldier'

The tweet won over the netizens. It has been shared several times on the microblogging site. 'Once a soldier, always a soldier," a tweet said. Many users also bless the woman for her ferocious spirit to fight for her motherland.





Another user added, "Look at that fist of hers. I wouldn't even mess with that woman today! One of Ukraine's finest!" For time immemorial, Ukrainian women have enlisted in the army. According to NPR, the country's martial law permits only men aged between 18 to 60 and there is no law allowing women to join the army. However, millions of women have fought for Ukraine. From Austro-Hungarian War to the two World Wars, their contribution can never be forgotten and is evident in the current conflict.

