#NotWorthIt: War Lasts Longer In Childrens Minds Than It Does On The Battlefield

Image Credit: Pixabay

Writer: Ratika Rana

#NotWorthIt: War Lasts Longer In Children's Minds Than It Does On The Battlefield

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Others/World,  1 March 2022 10:35 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Armed conflicts not only destroy schools and important educational infrastructure, but also the hopes and ambitions of a whole generation of children. Low educational attainment persists after the war ends, and has an impact on the country's economy.

Modern warfare does not take place on isolated battlefields and impact only the soldiers fighting the war. Nowadays, war extends to residential areas, schools, government offices, and the remnants remind of the bloodshed for years after. After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops inside Ukraine, the latter started evacuating women, children and senior citizens to safety. At the same time, all Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 years were banned from leaving the country. Civilians often find themselves amidst the escalating conflict and form up to 90 per cent of the casualties.

3.9 Million Children Quit School After Iraq War

More than 4.7 million children were affected in the Iraq war, and over 3.9 million had to quit school. The middle-eastern region is a clear example of how war impacts children for decades after the war is over. According to humanium.org, Iraqi children have been severely affected due to the 2003 invasion led by the United States. Even after two decades post the invasion, the child mortality rate continues to worsen, and an estimated 1.5 million children in the country are victims of malnutrition. Moreover, the impact on mental health largely remains unaccounted for.

250 Million Children Live In Areas Of Armed Conflict

Since defence forces use schools and educational institutions as military bases during a war, much of the infrastructure is demolished. After the war ends, children have to be jam-packed in a small classroom, thus depriving them of their fundamental education rights. Furthermore, children with disabilities and displaced children have no access to education. More than 250 million children worldwide live in areas affected by an armed conflict. School attendance and education quality can decline in an environment of violence and fear, and schools might even shut down. Girls are disproportionally affected because they are especially vulnerable to sexual violence on school grounds or are kept home by their parents when the security situation deteriorates.

Also Read: Here's How This Online Platform Provides Upskilling Options For Youngsters In Various Formats

Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Russia Ukraine War 
Impact on children 
education 
mental health 

