Caste discrimination
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: India Abstains On Resolution To Call For UN General Assembly Session

Image Credit: Twitter/narendramodi/UN, Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: India Abstains On Resolution To Call For UN General Assembly Session

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Others/World,  28 Feb 2022 10:48 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

A resolution convening the General Assembly session was assumed with 11 yes votes, in which Russia voted no, whereas India, China, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) abstained.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on February 27 afternoon, voted to convene an emergency special session of the General Assembly to consider a resolution, vetoed by Russia on February 25, on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The resolution strongly condemned the Russian invasion and categorised its withdrawal from Ukraine.

The General Assembly on February 28 took up the issue in which India abstained on the procedural resolution to call for a rare special emergency session against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The vote calling for the special session was procedural, so none of the five permanent members of the Security Council could exercise their vetoes. The five permanent members are China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.

A resolution convening the General Assembly session was assumed with 11 yes votes, in which Russia voted no, whereas India, China, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) abstained. Eleven countries- US, UK, France, Ghana, Kenya, Gabon, Ireland, Albania, Norway, Mexico and Brazil supported the resolution.

India's permanent member to the UN, TS Tirumurti, said, "We welcome today's announcement by both sides to hold talks at the Belarus border. We continue to be deeply concerned about the safety & security of the Indian nationals including a large number of Indian students who are still stranded in Ukraine," reported the Times of India.

Recent Development On The Crisis

Ukrainian health ministry informed on Sunday that at least 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed so far since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The ministry said that over 1600 people, including 116 children, had been injured.

Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at its border with Belarus, near the Chernobyl exclusion zone, after a conversation over the phone between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. The acceptance is said to result from Russian President Vladimir Putin raising his nuclear forces on high alert as he accused Western countries of taking "unfriendly steps against his country".

What Is India Doing?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with top officials and ministers on Monday to discuss the Ukraine-Russia crisis and evacuation of Indians from the war zone.

As a conclusion of the meeting, four Indian ministers have been chosen to travel to the surrounding countries of Ukraine as special envoys of India to help with the evacuation of Indian citizens, reported NDTV.

Around 16,000 students are stuck in Ukraine at the borders, hiding in bunkers, bomb shelters and hostel basements. Social media is flooded with visuals of Indians stuck in the crisis.

Also Read: How 'Real' Is Russia's Nuclear Deterrent Threat To Ukraine And The World?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Russia-Ukraine Crisis 
United Nations General Assembly 
United Nations 
Russia-Ukraine War 

