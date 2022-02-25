All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Know Why Capturing Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Was Key To Russias Ukraine Invasion

Image Credit- Wikimedia, India.com

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Know Why Capturing Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Was Key To Russia's Ukraine Invasion

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Others/World,  25 Feb 2022 10:37 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 does not happen again."

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Russian troops launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine on February 24, targeting its cities and bases with airstrikes and shelling. The Russian army captured the airfield near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and took control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant. Mykhailo Podolik, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, told media that the Russian military had captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, reported BBC.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had already feared that the Russian military might capture the Chernobyl nuclear plant. Zelensky said, "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 does not happen again. This is a declaration of war on the whole of Europe."

Why Is Russia Capturing Chernobyl?

The Russian army has deliberately captured the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Talking about the strategy, Russia has attacked from three sides (Land, Sea, Air) to encircle Ukraine. Chernobyl is the shortest route to reach Kyiv via Belarus.

Though it is not very important from a military point of view, it is the fastest route from Belarus to Kyiv, said Jack Keane, Former US military chief, reported NDTV. The Chernobyl plant is 108 km north of the capital Kyiv, and at the same time, its distance from the Belarus border is only 20 kilometres. It can be used as the fastest route for invasion from Belarus, which is an ally of Moscow, helping in staging ground for the Russian army to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the media that 137 people had been killed so far, including civilians. According to India Today, the also claimed that 7 Russian planes have been shot down, and 50 Russian soldiers have been killed so far.

'No Destruction At Chernobyl': IAEA

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that Ukraine's active nuclear power plants are operating securely, and there has been no "destruction" of the residual waste and other facilities at Chernobyl. The IAEA lists four operating nuclear power stations in Ukraine on its website, reported The Reuters.

It also urged for maximum restraint to prevent any action that may risk the country's nuclear facilities."

Chernobyl Nuclear Plant In 1986

The world's deadliest nuclear accident occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in April 1986, when a nuclear reactor exploded, spreading radioactive radiation across Europe. The plant is located in Pripyat, 130 kilometres north of Kyiv. The reactor where the explosion took place has been covered with a protective device to prevent radiation leakage, and the entire plant has been disabled.

After the Chernobyl accident, a total of 18 million Soviet rubles (current 5 trillion Indian rupees) had to be spent to free the environment from nuclear radiation.

Nuclear Waste At Chernobyl Nuclear Plant

According to Livescience.com, after the explosion, the effect of radiation spread up to 2600 sq. km. Scientists have said that no human can live in this place for the next 24 thousand years. Now it is a storage centre for nuclear waste.

According to the news reports, 22 thousand sacks of nuclear waste from the nuclear plants of Ukraine and Russia are kept in the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant.

According to Dimitro Gumenyuk, head of Ukraine's Scientific and Technical Centre for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, if there were a single landmine explosion at this place, there would be a big disaster, and it would be challenging to handle radiation.

Also Read: India Navigates Through Diplomatic Dilemma To Get Students Out of Ukraine

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Russia Ukraine Crisis 
Chernobyl 
Nuclear Power Plant 
Nuclear Disaster 
Russia Ukraine War 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X