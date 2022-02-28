All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: How Indias Bilateral Trade Is Being Affected?

Image Credit: Unsplash, The New Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: How India's Bilateral Trade Is Being Affected?

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Others/World,  28 Feb 2022 11:35 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

When Russia ordered troops into Ukraine, the global stock markets plunged and the commodities market for wheat, oil and gas tumbled. Asia would be the worst affected continent since maximum countries are net oil importers.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Geopolitical conflicts leave a lasting impact on the bilateral trade relations amongst countries. Currently, all eyes in the world are looking towards the Russia-Ukraine war and India, which has kept silent on the issue, is facing tense situations concerning trade. The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is worried about the bilateral trade with Russia and Ukraine due to the conflict. In 2020, India recorded imports worth $1.47 billion and $1.6 billion in 2021 from Ukraine. India produces only 50,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, and the rest is imported, mainly from Russia and Ukraine.

Comprehensive Assessment Of Exports By India

Sitharaman was quoted saying, "We are rightly worried about what comes from there, but I am more worried about what will happen to our exporters who are doing very well, particularly the farm sector, to Ukraine and Russia", LiveMint reported. Moreover, she said that the government would also undertake a comprehensive plan assessment on the major exports from India to the fighting countries and consider the money already paid for the shipments.

Impact On Wheat Production

When Russia ordered troops into Ukraine, the global stock markets plunged, and the commodities market for wheat, oil and gas tumbled. Moreover, as the supply chains get blocked, Asia would be the worst affected continent since most countries are net oil importers from the Middle East and the United States. Ukraine is often called the 'breadbasket of Europe' for its massive wheat production. Therefore, the crisis would also impact wheat production in East-European countries, thus cascading onto other countries in the world.

Therefore, India could expect a rise in petrol prices and edible oils amongst several other commodities. On the other hand, there is a slight chance that after the supply chain block from the eastern countries off Russia and Ukraine, the European and the middle-eastern region could look towards India to compensate, thus giving India a chance to boost its exports.

Also Read: How 'Real' Is Russia's Nuclear Deterrent Threat To Ukraine And The World?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Russia Ukraine war 
Imports 
Exports 
Trade 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X