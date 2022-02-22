All section
Russia-Ukraine Crisis Escalates; Putin Orders Troops In Separatist Regions In Eastern Ukraine

Image Credit: NDTV, Twitter/ @KremlinRussia_E

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Escalates; Putin Orders Troops In Separatist Regions In Eastern Ukraine

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Others/World,  22 Feb 2022 8:17 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Donetsk and Luhansk are the two regions that have been home to Russian-backed rebels, who have been fighting the Ukrainian forces since 2014. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President, has said that the 'nation was not afraid of anyone or anything'.

The ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine have kept the entire world on its haunches for several months. However, taking the crisis a step ahead, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops into two rebel-held regions in Eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent states. Russia has announced that its forces would be engaged in 'peace-keeping' purposes in the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. On the other hand, the United States has said that calling Russians peace-keepers was 'nonsense' and that the Communist country was creating a pretext of war.

Rebel-Held Region Fighting Ukrainian Forces Since 2014

Donetsk and Luhansk are the two regions that have been home to Russian-backed rebels, who have been fighting the Ukrainian forces since 2014. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President, has said that the 'nation was not afraid of anyone or anything'. Moreover, he further noted that Kyiv needed "clear and effective support" from its international partners, BBC reported.

Russian Passports For Rebels In Donbas Region

The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting on Monday night. The US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield dismissed Russia's role in peace-keeping and said, "We know who they really are". She further added that identifying the two regions as independent was Russia's bid to escalate the Ukrainian crisis further. Meanwhile, the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations said an imminent need to defend the rebel-held in the Donbas region from the Ukrainian region. In recent years, the Putin government has provided Russian passports to many people in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The US has condemned the Russian move, and President Biden signed an executive order to prohibit Americans' new investments and financial assistance in the breakaway regions. Moreover, the European Union has also pledged to react with "unity, firmness and determination in solidarity with Ukraine".

Also Read: High Gender Reassignment Costs Bearing Heavy On Middle Class, Poor

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Russia Ukraine 
Crisis 
United States 
European Union 
Donetsk 
Luhansk 

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

