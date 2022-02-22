Russia-Ukraine Crisis Escalates; Putin Orders Troops In Separatist Regions In Eastern Ukraine

The ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine have kept the entire world on its haunches for several months. However, taking the crisis a step ahead, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops into two rebel-held regions in Eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent states. Russia has announced that its forces would be engaged in 'peace-keeping' purposes in the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. On the other hand, the United States has said that calling Russians peace-keepers was 'nonsense' and that the Communist country was creating a pretext of war.

Rebel-Held Region Fighting Ukrainian Forces Since 2014

Donetsk and Luhansk are the two regions that have been home to Russian-backed rebels, who have been fighting the Ukrainian forces since 2014. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President, has said that the 'nation was not afraid of anyone or anything'. Moreover, he further noted that Kyiv needed "clear and effective support" from its international partners, BBC reported.

Russian Passports For Rebels In Donbas Region

The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting on Monday night. The US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield dismissed Russia's role in peace-keeping and said, "We know who they really are". She further added that identifying the two regions as independent was Russia's bid to escalate the Ukrainian crisis further. Meanwhile, the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations said an imminent need to defend the rebel-held in the Donbas region from the Ukrainian region. In recent years, the Putin government has provided Russian passports to many people in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The US has condemned the Russian move, and President Biden signed an executive order to prohibit Americans' new investments and financial assistance in the breakaway regions. Moreover, the European Union has also pledged to react with "unity, firmness and determination in solidarity with Ukraine".

