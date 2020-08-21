Russia Seeking Partnership With India For Producing Covid-19 Vaccine Sputnik V: RDIF CEO

Russia is seeking partnership with India for producing COVID-19 vaccine 'SputnikV', Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday.

Two weeks back, Russia announced the registration of the world's first vaccine for coronavirus and the development was confirmed by President Vladimir Putin, who spoke about its efficacy and providing stable immunity.

Addressing the press briefing, Dmitriev said several nations showed significant interest in the production of the vaccine including Latin America, Asia and the Middle East. However, the country is looking for a partnership with an Indian firm.

"The production of the vaccine is a very important issue. Currently, we are looking for a partnership with India. We believe that they are capable of producing the Gamaleya vaccine and it is very important to say that those partnerships to produce the vaccine will enable us to cover the demand that we have," The Hindustan Times quoted Dmitriev as saying.

The investment fund CEO also said that the country is looking forward to international cooperation for the same. The clinical trials for the Russian vaccine are also being conducted in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and most probably in Brazil as well as India, he added.

Russia has received high delivery demands from many countries and for the same, it is planning to produce the vaccine in more than five countries.

More than 20,000 people have taken part in the clinical trials of vaccines and drugs, based on human adenoviruses or human adenoviral vectors, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology informed the media.

"Vaccines do not contain live human adenoviruses, but human adenovirus vectors, that is, human viruses that cannot multiply in the body and are completely safe," Gintsburg as quoted.

Gamaleya Institute has produced the vaccine in partnership with the Russian Defence Ministry. The vaccine still needs to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials.

