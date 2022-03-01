Russia Faces Series Of Heavy Sanctions; Expelled By FIFA, Barred From Using Apple/Google Pay

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 making it the largest conventional warfare operation in Europe since World War II. The attack has indeed brought hardships for citizens of both the nations and people residing there.

Even after repetitive warnings from the international community, Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to step back and continues aggression against Ukraine. As the war persists, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded for help from the international community. As a result, several international sports bodies and countries such as the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Canada, the European Union, Taiwan, New Zealand, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States have unveiled a series of sanctions against Russia targeting banks, oil refineries, and military exports reported Al Jazeera.



Sports Isolation

In a joint statement on Monday, FIFA and UEFA announced that Russia has been expelled from the World Cup 2022 after being suspended from all international competitions "until further notice." Further, UEFA has ended its sponsorship with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

The decision comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged sports bodies to isolate Russian athletes and officials from international events.

Restriction On Foreign Transitions

As a result of heavy financial sanctions on Russia, thousand of its customers have been barred from using Apple pay, Google Pay, and other digital wallets. The international business of Russia's five largest banks, VTB Group, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Otkritie, can not proceed normally.

The customers will still be able to use their physical cards for contactless payments within Russia, but Apple pay, Google pay to have an indefinite ban.

