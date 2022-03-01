All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Russia Faces Series Of Heavy Sanctions; Expelled By FIFA, Barred From Using Apple/Google Pay

Image Credit- Twitter, Wikipedia, Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Russia Faces Series Of Heavy Sanctions; Expelled By FIFA, Barred From Using Apple/Google Pay

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Others/World,  1 March 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Several international sports bodies such as FIFA, UEFA and countries have unveiled a series of sanctions against Russia targeting banks, sports events, oil refineries, and military exports.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 making it the largest conventional warfare operation in Europe since World War II. The attack has indeed brought hardships for citizens of both the nations and people residing there.

Even after repetitive warnings from the international community, Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to step back and continues aggression against Ukraine. As the war persists, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded for help from the international community. As a result, several international sports bodies and countries such as the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Canada, the European Union, Taiwan, New Zealand, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States have unveiled a series of sanctions against Russia targeting banks, oil refineries, and military exports reported Al Jazeera.

Sports Isolation

In a joint statement on Monday, FIFA and UEFA announced that Russia has been expelled from the World Cup 2022 after being suspended from all international competitions "until further notice." Further, UEFA has ended its sponsorship with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

The decision comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged sports bodies to isolate Russian athletes and officials from international events.

Restriction On Foreign Transitions

As a result of heavy financial sanctions on Russia, thousand of its customers have been barred from using Apple pay, Google Pay, and other digital wallets. The international business of Russia's five largest banks, VTB Group, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Otkritie, can not proceed normally.

The customers will still be able to use their physical cards for contactless payments within Russia, but Apple pay, Google pay to have an indefinite ban.

Also Read: European Union Provides Military Assistance, Fighter Aircrafts To Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Russia Ukraine Crisis 
Sanctions Against Russia 
FIFA 
Google Pay 
Apple Pay 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X