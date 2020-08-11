Russia Announces World's First COVID-19 Vaccine, Putin's Daughter Inoculated

Russia's Gamaleya National Research Centre in partnership with the Russian Defence Ministry has registered the first COVID vaccine in the world. Update in this regard was given by the Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised video conference call with government ministers.

Putin said: " This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered."

He has assured of the efficiency of the vaccine by stating that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is stable.

More than 160 vaccine development candidates are in different stages of production with 27 candidates reaching the human trials.

According to the a Times Of India report, Russia's vaccine is an adenovirus based viral vector vaccine which is combined with the spike protein of SARs-COV-2 virus inducing immunity in the body.

The experts had raised a question on the fast track approach of Russia in vaccine development. However, the Director of Gamaleya National Research Centre, Alexander Gintsburg said that it won't harm the body as it does not have multiplying property.

Clinical trials of the vaccine began on June 18 and included 38 volunteers. All of the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15 and the second group on July 20.

At present, the global Coronavirus cases have spiked to 20,264,612 with the number of deaths counting to 739,342. Over 12.9 million people have recovered from the disease.

