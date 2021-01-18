'RTI Applicants Must Disclose Interest In Seeking Info': Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has said that disclosure of interest regarding any information sought, is necessary for all applications filed under Right To Information (RTI), to prevent a "roving and fishing enquiry", The Leaflet reported.

A single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh observed that "non-disclosure of interest could lead to injustice to those about whom information is sought."

The order comes in contrast to Section 6(2) of the RTI Act 2005 which states that "an applicant making a request for information shall not be required to give any reason for requesting the information or any other personal details except those that may be necessary for contacting him".

The Delhi HC's order came during a hearing of a petition challenging the decision of the Central Information Commission's denial to disclose information on appointments made for the Multi-Tasking Staff in the President's Secretariat.

While RTI applicant Har Kishan sought the information on the appointments, his questions related to the residential addresses of selected candidates were rejected on grounds of "safeguarding privacy."

When the Delhi HC found out that the petitioner's daughter was also an applicant for the same position, it said that the non-disclosure of this information "clearly points to some ulterior motive".

"The seeking of the above information, especially after the Petitioner's daughter did not obtain employment, clearly points to some ulterior motives," Justice Singh said. The Delhi HC also imposed penalty of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.

