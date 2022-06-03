All section
Why Look For Shivling In Every Mosque, Asks RSS Chief Amid Ongoing Gyanvapi Row

Image Credit- The Indian Express, ANI

India,  3 Jun 2022 8:54 AM GMT

After the Ayodhya verdict of the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat put forward that the Sangh would keep away from Mathura and Kashi and focus on character building.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, on Thursday, June 2, emphasised a "path through mutual agreement" on the ongoing controversy over the filming of the Gyanvapi mosque in the Varanasi city of Uttar Pradesh.

The petitioners from both communities (Hindus and Muslims) are fighting a legal battle over the court-ordered shooting of the mosque premises to inspect whether there are idols of Hindu Gods/ Goddesses and whether a 'Shivling' has been discovered as proclaimed.

Not Interested In Further Agitations

Addressing the concluding ceremony of an RSS training programme, Bhagwat said that the Sangh was not interested in embarking on any further agitations after the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

He said, "We had special devotion towards some places, and we spoke about them, but we shouldn't bring out a new matter daily. Why should we escalate the dispute? We have devotion towards Gyanvapi and doing something as per that it's alright. But why look for a Shivling in every masjid?" quoted NDTV.

After the Ayodhya verdict of the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat put forward that the Sangh would keep away from Mathura and Kashi and focus on character building.

Mosque Had A History Which Can't Be Changed Now

Commenting on the ongoing Gyanvapi controversy, Bhagwat said that the mosque had a history that neither was created by today's Hindus nor Muslims.

He said, "Islam came here with the invaders. In these attacks, temples were destroyed to subdue the morale of those seeking freedom for this country. There are thousands of such temples. Issues of temples, which hold special significance in the hearts of Hindus, are now being raised," quoted The Indian Express.

Court's Judgement Should Be Considered Supreme

Stressing the need to abide by the court's judgement and considering it supreme, Bhagwat said that the way out of the Gyanvapi mosque and Kashi Vishwanath temple controversy must be found through mutual agreement.

He said, "Why look for Shivlings in mosques every day? Why escalate the quarrel? India does not believe in one worship and one language because we are descendants of the same ancestor," quoted The Hindu.

He added, "We must follow the decisions of our judicial system by considering it sacred and supreme and not question them".

The BJP ideological mentor's statement had come up at a time when the rightwing groups and leaders indicated that the Gyanvapi matter could turn into street mobilisation, bringing about some to draw parallels with the Babri Masjid demolition in the Ayodhya city of UP in 1992.

RSS Chief 
Mohan Bhagwat 
Gyanvapi Row 
Kashi Vishwanath 

