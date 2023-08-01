RPF Constable Opens Fire On Moving Train, Kills Senior Official & 3 Passengers

A tragic incident occurred aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (12956) near the Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. On Monday morning, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable, identified as Chetan Singh, opened fire from his official automatic weapon, resulting in the death of four people, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) named Tikaram Meena.

The shooting incident claimed the lives of ASI Tikaram Meena, another RPF colleague, and two passengers on the train. Additionally, one of the victims remains unidentified. The accused, Chetan Singh, was later arrested after attempting to flee the scene.

According to officials, Chetan Singh fired a total of 12 rounds during the incident. The deceased passengers have been identified as Ajgar Abbas Shaikh (48) and Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (62).

Tikaram Meena hailed from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, while Chetan Singh is from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Two other RPF jawans who were accompanying them are being questioned by the police to gather further details about the incident.

Authorities have revealed that Chetan Singh had a reputation for having a short fuse and being hot-headed. There was no apparent altercation before the shooting; he seemingly lost his temper and began firing at his senior colleague and anyone else he encountered, as per a report in NDTV.

Inspector General of RPF (Western Railway) Praveen Sinha addressed the media, highlighting Singh's temperament and stating that he shot his senior without any provocation before proceeding to shoot others on the train.

High-Level Inquiry Initiated

"Constable Chetan Singh fired on Party Incharge ASI Tikaram Meena from his ARM Rifle and one unknown Passenger at Coach No B 5, and then fired on two other unknown Passenger in Coach No S 6 and Pantry car attached to the train. At about 6:18, the train reached Borivali and four dead bodies were retrieved by GRP and RPF officers and staff. The passengers are yet to be identified. Constable Chetan has been detained, and his ARM recovered," the RPF said in an official statement.



The Western Railways has initiated a high-level inquiry into the tragic incident involving an RPF Constable named Chetan Singh, who shot dead four people, including his senior ASI Tikaram Meena, aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express. Chetan Singh was posted in Lower Parel.

After killing his senior, the constable proceeded to another bogie on the moving train and shot dead three passengers. Following the shooting, Chetan Singh pulled the chain, got out of the train near Dahisar Station, and attempted to flee. However, he was apprehended by the police at Mira Road with the help of Government Railway Police and RPF officials.

On Monday, the four-member RPF team, including the accused, was escorting the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express from Surat station in Gujarat. The team had earlier escorted the Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express up to Surat station the previous day. They were responsible for providing security to trains in their respective railway divisions.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from Opposition leaders, who blamed the ruling party for damaging communal harmony.

The cold-blooded murders carried out by a RPF constable is the result of an hyper-charged and highly polarised news media and social media atmosphere. The genie of hate is now out of the bottle and it will take a lot of collective effort to put it back in.



The message of the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 31, 2023



Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railways, Sumit Thakur, revealed that compensations have been announced for the family of ASI Tikaram Meena. The compensations include ₹15 lakhs from Railway Surksha Kalyan Nidhi, ₹20,000 for funeral expenses, ₹15 lakhs as Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity, and ₹65,000 from the General Insurance Scheme.



Tikaram Meena is survived by his wife and two children, a 25-year-old daughter named Pooja and a 35-year-old son, both of whom are married. He also leaves behind an 80-year-old mother. Tikaram Meena was due to retire in 2025.

The incident has left the railway authorities and the public in shock, and investigations are ongoing to understand the circumstances and motives behind the tragic shooting.

Also Read: Manipur Violence: Do Not Proceed Recording Statements Of Women, SC Tells CBI