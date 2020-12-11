Trending

'Go To Pakistan If Modi Is Not Your Leader': AajTak Anchor Replies To Question On Farmers' Protest-Khalistan Link

“If miscreants are unfurling the Khalistani flag under the garb of farmer protests, then should such people not be apprehended? Or do you want govt to give free hand to people like you, just like it was done in case of Shaheen Bagh protestors, who raise anti-national slogans?” AajTak's Rohit Sardana asked.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   11 Dec 2020 1:47 PM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Go To Pakistan If Modi Is Not Your Leader: AajTak Anchor Replies To Question On Farmers Protest-Khalistan Link

Image Credit: Mohmmed Altaf/Twitter

AajTak journalist Rohit Sardana sparked a massive row on Wednesday, December 9 while talking on the issue of farmers' protests during a live question and answer session with viewers. During the session, a man named Shaukat Ali tried to get a reaction from the journalist about the ongoing farmers' agitation.

"If you think people participating in farmer protests are Khalistanis, then why does not 'your leader' Modi put everyone in jail?", Ali asked the Aaj Tak journalist.

Replying to the question, Sardana said that since Prime Minister Modi is the Prime Minister of Shaukat Ali as well, and not just him.

"See! Modi is also your leader. If you believe otherwise, then, you are free to leave," Sardana said.

The journalist then emphasised, "I have never said that farmers are Khalistani separatists. However, if miscreants are unfurling the Khalistani flag under the garb of farmer protests, then should such people not be apprehended? Or do you want the government to give free hand to (Khalistani elements) like you, just like it was done in case of Shaheen Bagh protestors, who raise anti-national slogans?"

Soon after a clip of the live session went viral on social media, netizens demanded action against the anchor for spreading hatred against a particular community.






