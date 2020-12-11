'Go To Pakistan If Modi Is Not Your Leader': AajTak Anchor Replies To Question On Farmers' Protest-Khalistan Link

AajTak journalist Rohit Sardana sparked a massive row on Wednesday, December 9 while talking on the issue of farmers' protests during a live question and answer session with viewers. During the session, a man named Shaukat Ali tried to get a reaction from the journalist about the ongoing farmers' agitation.

"If you think people participating in farmer protests are Khalistanis, then why does not 'your leader' Modi put everyone in jail?", Ali asked the Aaj Tak journalist.



Replying to the question, Sardana said that since Prime Minister Modi is the Prime Minister of Shaukat Ali as well, and not just him.

"See! Modi is also your leader. If you believe otherwise, then, you are free to leave," Sardana said.

The journalist then emphasised, "I have never said that farmers are Khalistani separatists. However, if miscreants are unfurling the Khalistani flag under the garb of farmer protests, then should such people not be apprehended? Or do you want the government to give free hand to (Khalistani elements) like you, just like it was done in case of Shaheen Bagh protestors, who raise anti-national slogans?"

Soon after a clip of the live session went viral on social media, netizens demanded action against the anchor for spreading hatred against a particular community.

Hello @aroonpurie, @rahulkanwal what action will be taken against this anchor of your channel who uses your platform to ask a fellow citizen to go to Pakistan, or says things like "tumhare ko choot di thi...desh virodhi nare lagane ki" because he belongs to the Muslim community? https://t.co/Tp2e2vibwl — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) December 11, 2020





You are giving him your platform to spew venom against minorities and normalising this hate Mr. @aroonpurie. @sardanarohit is not even hiding his hatred for minorities anymore. 🤢🤮pic.twitter.com/qC10gNpxhh — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 11, 2020





Always talking shit on national media television shows . He is mine of hate and over day dug up and spreading hate in community.

Shame on you @sardanarohit .

From your word राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ ideology is reflected. #aajtak #rohitsardana pic.twitter.com/WV4Y5IIgX3 — Mohmmed Altaf (@Altaf_P7) December 11, 2020

This is Indian Media for you.



Propagandist Rohit Sardana openly asking an Indian Muslim to goto Pakistan and falsely accusing Shaheen Bagh protesters of raising Anti-India slogans.



Someone should file a case against Rohit Sardanan, Aaj Tak and @aroonpurie . pic.twitter.com/d1bbXUPoua — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) December 11, 2020









Sad fact-this communal man hiding under the guise of a 'journalist' can openly vomit his Muslim hate but still gets to keep his job.

He will not be fired for demonising& degrading fellow citizens on national television but may be promoted further.

Remember India,you allowed this! https://t.co/3qLerCdUcZ — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) December 11, 2020





Watched this video of #RohitSardana openly asking an Indian muslim to go to Pakistan. Not that I have any hopes from the Nazi media of India, but the way they've shed all pretense and this hate, this dehumanisation is so on our face.



#TooMuchDemocracy @aroonpurie pic.twitter.com/YZIhIgznyN — shiny G (@legallysuiter1) December 11, 2020

Also Read: Maharashtra: Woman Cop Dismissed From Service, For Holding Collar Of Senior Officer Over Derogatory Remarks

