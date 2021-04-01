Deportation Process Of Over 150 Detained Rohingya Muslims Starts In Jammu And Kashmir

In a drive against illegal migrants, the deportation process of more than 150 Rohingya Muslims detained in Jammu and Kashmir has begun. The illegal migrants are presently lodged at a 'holding centre' in Kathua district, where all necessary facilities are being provided to them including telephone, medical care and recreation, reported The New Indian Express.

Rohingyas are a Bengali-dialect speaking Muslim minority in Myanmar. Many from the community have entered India after violence in their country.

On March 6, nearly 168 Rohingyas were shifted to the holding centre after they were found living illegally in Jammu during a verification drive.

Several political parties and social organisations have asked the government to take urgent steps for the deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals who are illegally living in the region, alleging that their presence is a "conspiracy to alter the demographic character and a threat to peace".



Over 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu and Samba districts, where their population has risen by more than 6,000 between 2008 and 2016, according to data released by the government.

"As per the provision of Foreigners Act 1946, certain illegal immigrants have been kept at the notified holding centres by the authorities and the process for their deportation to the country of origin has been initiated," a spokesman was quoted as saying.

"All necessary facilities to maintain a standard of living in consonance with human dignity like clean drinking water, electricity with generator, proper sanitation and drainage system and accommodation with proper bedding and lighting are available in the holding centre," the spokesman said.



He also said that a special medical diet is being provided to pregnant women, old and infirm inmates.

