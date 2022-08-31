Bengaluru Knee-Deep In Heavy Rains; Citizens Flooded Twitter Demanding Authorities To Take Measures 

Incessant, heavy rains had hit the silicon valley of India, which now has waterlogged roads in many important stretches across the city. Taking the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warnings into consideration, the Bengaluru Urban Commissioner declared a holiday for all schools and colleges across the city on August 30.

However, the heavy rains posed a problem for many others who were commuting to their workplaces and delivering services to other ends of the city. As predicted by the weather forecasts, Bengaluru will continue to receive moderate to heavy rainfall until September 1. This has raised serious concerns among many citizens, who have taken to social media platforms to bring the issue to the attention of responsible ministers.

Yellow Alerts Almost Breaking Records

With widespread moderate to heavy rains over the BBMP area, the IMD had issued a yellow alert in Belagavi, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Bellary, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Ramnagar districts. According to the weather department, Bengaluru recorded about 364.2 mm of rainfall in the month of August, and with continuous rains, the city would not be far from breaking an all-time record of 387.1 mm in August 1998.

As per reports from the Free Press Journal, Bellandur, Sarjapur Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout are among the worst-affected regions due to the incessant downpours. The Bellandur Outer Ring Road witnessed further flooding as rainwater overflowed from stormwater drains onto the streets.

Attributing to the same, traffic was severely impacted in these regions that connected the city to the prominent tech parks. Paving way to discomfort among many employed in the IT field and other sectors, the citizens had taken to Twitter to express their concerns and outrage over the poor sewage management systems across the city.

Twitter Reactions

Images and videos of waterlogged roads were making rounds on Twitter, with people highlighting the plight of the waterlogged highways. Netizens have been tagging Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari and requesting him to look into the issue, saying,

"The drainage is so bad at Ramnagar stretch on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway that the water is logged completely at underpasses and curves. Vehicles are drowning".

#Bangalore if you can stay home today. Roads flooded and backed up pretty much in the entire city. These photos are from ORR. #bangalorerains #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/baFdwpAY0Y — Monika 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) August 30, 2022

Eco World Bellandur Bangalore!

Multiple multinational companies r located in this area ,business runs in billions

They pay Karnataka Government huge amount of tax ,IT employees pays them too in form of income tax

This is what we get in return? #bangalorerains#bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/Aq8iPHudOR — anonymous! (@Died_Democracy) August 30, 2022

This is Chicpet Metro at 9pm. There is a river flowing between me and the metro station. Any one who wants to purify themselves by diving deep in the river, this is the chance. #NammaBengaluru #Bengaluru #bengalururains #bengalurupolice #bangalorerains #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/SOTx1FoxKa — Rahul (@dhage04) August 29, 2022

However, people's miseries are not likely to get over soon as the IMD has warned of rains over the next four days. According to reports by the Economic Times, five deaths have already been reported in Karnataka due to the heavy rains, and over two dozen cattle were killed. 4,000 houses were also reported to be flooded with overnight rains.



Also Read: UP: Intermittent Rains Cool Down Lucknow But Results In Waterlogged Roads