All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bengaluru Knee-Deep In Heavy Rains; Citizens Flooded Twitter Demanding Authorities To Take Measures 

Image Credit: Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru Knee-Deep In Heavy Rains; Citizens Flooded Twitter Demanding Authorities To Take Measures 

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Karnataka,  31 Aug 2022 6:03 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

On August 30, the Bengaluru Urban Commissioner had declared holidays for schools and colleges due to heavy rains. However, working individuals had to cross through threatening floods and traffic to make it to their workplace. 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Incessant, heavy rains had hit the silicon valley of India, which now has waterlogged roads in many important stretches across the city. Taking the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warnings into consideration, the Bengaluru Urban Commissioner declared a holiday for all schools and colleges across the city on August 30.

However, the heavy rains posed a problem for many others who were commuting to their workplaces and delivering services to other ends of the city. As predicted by the weather forecasts, Bengaluru will continue to receive moderate to heavy rainfall until September 1. This has raised serious concerns among many citizens, who have taken to social media platforms to bring the issue to the attention of responsible ministers.

Yellow Alerts Almost Breaking Records

With widespread moderate to heavy rains over the BBMP area, the IMD had issued a yellow alert in Belagavi, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Bellary, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Ramnagar districts. According to the weather department, Bengaluru recorded about 364.2 mm of rainfall in the month of August, and with continuous rains, the city would not be far from breaking an all-time record of 387.1 mm in August 1998.

As per reports from the Free Press Journal, Bellandur, Sarjapur Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout are among the worst-affected regions due to the incessant downpours. The Bellandur Outer Ring Road witnessed further flooding as rainwater overflowed from stormwater drains onto the streets.

Attributing to the same, traffic was severely impacted in these regions that connected the city to the prominent tech parks. Paving way to discomfort among many employed in the IT field and other sectors, the citizens had taken to Twitter to express their concerns and outrage over the poor sewage management systems across the city.

Twitter Reactions

Images and videos of waterlogged roads were making rounds on Twitter, with people highlighting the plight of the waterlogged highways. Netizens have been tagging Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari and requesting him to look into the issue, saying,

"The drainage is so bad at Ramnagar stretch on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway that the water is logged completely at underpasses and curves. Vehicles are drowning".

However, people's miseries are not likely to get over soon as the IMD has warned of rains over the next four days. According to reports by the Economic Times, five deaths have already been reported in Karnataka due to the heavy rains, and over two dozen cattle were killed. 4,000 houses were also reported to be flooded with overnight rains.

Also Read: UP: Intermittent Rains Cool Down Lucknow But Results In Waterlogged Roads

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Waterlogged 
heavy rains 
Bangalore roads 
Traffic 
Yellow alert 
IMD 
Nitin Gadkari 

Must Reads

My Story: 'I Survived Through Many Health Issues, But Never Lost Hope Being Single-Woman'
'Entrepreneurship Is A Way To Solve Global Problems': How This 'Entrepreneurship Evangelist' Is Shaping India's Startup Ecosystem?
My Story: 'I Am A Model With Down Syndrome, I Work At A Café & Break Stereotypes'
Law Intern Writes To Chief Justice On Non-availability Of Menstrual Products Within Court Premises
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X