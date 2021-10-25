All section
Rickshaw Puller In Uttar Pradesh Receives Rs 3 Crore IT Notice

The Logical Indian Crew

Rickshaw Puller In Uttar Pradesh Receives Rs 3 Crore IT Notice

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Uttar Pradesh,  25 Oct 2021 10:32 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Pratap Singh, a resident of Amar Colony in Mathura, complained at the Highway police station claiming that he had been defrauded after he received the notice from the IT department.

A rickshaw puller in Uttar Pradesh was forced to approach the police in Mathura district on Sunday, October 24, after he was served a notice by the Income Tax (IT) department, asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore.

Pratap Singh, a resident of Amar Colony in Mathura, complained at the Highway police station claiming that he had been defrauded after he received the notice from the IT department.

Station House Officer (SHO) Anuj Kumar said no case was registered on the basis of Singh's plaint but the police will nevertheless look into the matter, reported Livemint. Singh, meanwhile, uploaded a video clip on social media platforms in which he narrated the sequence of events.

'Could Not Differentiate Between Original PAN And A Fake One'

Singh said that on March 15, he applied for a PAN card at the Jan Suvidha Kendra in Bakalpur, owned by Tej Prakash Upadhyay, as his bank had asked him to submit it. Subsequently, he got a coloured photocopy of the PAN card from one Sanjai Singh of Bakalpur. Since he is illiterate, he could not differentiate between an original PAN card and a coloured photocopy of the same, Singh said in the clip. He had to run from pillar to post for about three months to get his PAN card.

Singh added that he got a call from IT, officials, on October 19 and was served a notice, asking him to pay Rs 3,47,54,896. He said the officials told him that someone had impersonated him and obtained a GST number on his name for running a business and the turnover of the trader for 2018-19 was Rs 43,44,36,201.

Singh said IT officials advised him to get an FIR lodged as somebody had committed fraud impersonating him.

