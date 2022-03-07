Exemplary Show Of Honesty: Rickshaw Driver, Passenger Return Bag With ₹1.5 Lakh

Commuters often forget their belongings in autos, buses, and cabs in the hustle and bustle of city life. Unfortunately, those valuables are forever lost in most cases because someone or the other steals them. There are, however, a few honest people in the world who believe in doing the right thing.

In an exemplary show of honesty and integrity, a rickshaw driver and a physically-disabled passenger have returned a bag containing about Rs 1.50 lakh cash. A commuter left the bag in the vehicle. Later, the rickshaw driver and the physically-disabled passenger were felicitated by the Nagpur police.

Bag Left In Vehicle

The rickshaw driver identified as Sushil Pundalik Lahutare (50), and passenger Dinesh Anand Thaware (45) had returned a bag containing cash left behind in the vehicle by a commuter identified as Mehboob Hasan on Saturday, an official said.

He said, "Thawre boarded the rickshaw and told Lahutare about the bag. The two came to Pachpaoli police station and deposited the bag. We managed to return it to Hasan with the help of some documents found inside the bag," reported NDTV.

Felicitated For Honesty

As the rickshaw driver and passenger returned the bag to the police, they were felicitated for their honesty and integrity. The two were felicitated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gajanan Rajmane.

