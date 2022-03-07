All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Exemplary Show Of Honesty: Rickshaw Driver, Passenger Return Bag With ₹1.5 Lakh

Image Credit- Pixabay, Twitter/Nagpur Police

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Exemplary Show Of Honesty: Rickshaw Driver, Passenger Return Bag With ₹1.5 Lakh

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

22,  7 March 2022 11:05 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

A rickshaw driver and a physically-disabled passenger returned a bag containing about Rs 1.50 lakh cash. A commuter left the bag in the vehicle.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Commuters often forget their belongings in autos, buses, and cabs in the hustle and bustle of city life. Unfortunately, those valuables are forever lost in most cases because someone or the other steals them. There are, however, a few honest people in the world who believe in doing the right thing.

In an exemplary show of honesty and integrity, a rickshaw driver and a physically-disabled passenger have returned a bag containing about Rs 1.50 lakh cash. A commuter left the bag in the vehicle. Later, the rickshaw driver and the physically-disabled passenger were felicitated by the Nagpur police.

Bag Left In Vehicle

The rickshaw driver identified as Sushil Pundalik Lahutare (50), and passenger Dinesh Anand Thaware (45) had returned a bag containing cash left behind in the vehicle by a commuter identified as Mehboob Hasan on Saturday, an official said.

He said, "Thawre boarded the rickshaw and told Lahutare about the bag. The two came to Pachpaoli police station and deposited the bag. We managed to return it to Hasan with the help of some documents found inside the bag," reported NDTV.

Felicitated For Honesty

As the rickshaw driver and passenger returned the bag to the police, they were felicitated for their honesty and integrity. The two were felicitated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gajanan Rajmane.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Arrests Two For Allegedly Spreading Fake News Against Journalist Rana Ayyub

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Honesty 
Rickshaw Driver 
Passenger 
Nagpur Police 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X