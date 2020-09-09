Rhea Chakraborty Arrested: Know The Charges

Model-turned-actress Rhea Chakraborty was brought to Byculla jail by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on September 9 after being arrested on September 8.

Rhea, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, was sent to 14-day judicial custody. She was, earlier, produced before a magistrate via video conferencing. The court also rejected Rhea's bail plea.

"Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai," Times Now quoted KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, as saying.

Apart from Chakraborty, seven others have been arrested in connection with the case, this includes, her brother Showik, Sushant's help Deepesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda are among the others arrested.

Rhea was charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle surrounding the actor's death.

Rhea has been arrested under Section 20B, Section 27, Section 28, and Section 29 of NDPC. According to an India TV report, if she is found guilty under all these sections, the actress will then have to serve up to 10 years in prison.