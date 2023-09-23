All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UK Government Explores Restricting Paracetamol Sales To Curb Suicide Rates

Image Credits: Adobe Firefly

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

UK Government Explores Restricting Paracetamol Sales To Curb Suicide Rates

Richa Yadav

Writer: Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Remote Intern

She is a student of Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata. She is currently in UG5 pursuing Journalism and Mass Communication.

See article by Richa Yadav

India,  23 Sep 2023 6:03 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Remote Intern

She is a student of Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata. She is currently in UG5 pursuing Journalism and Mass Communication.

See article by Richa Yadav

In a bid to address the concerning issue of suicides in the United Kingdom, the government is reportedly considering measures to restrict the sale of paracetamol, a common over-the-counter painkiller.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

In a bid to address the concerning issue of suicides in the United Kingdom, the government is reportedly considering measures to restrict the sale of paracetamol, a common over-the-counter painkiller. This potential move aims to reduce access to the drug, which is often used in deliberate self-harm cases. While the proposal is a response to a pressing public health concern, it has sparked debates about the balance between safety measures and individual freedoms.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Richa Yadav
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Richa Yadav
Balancing safety and personal freedom 
Government healthcare regulations 
UK medication sales policies 
Impact of paracetamol restrictions 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X