Republic TV Distribution Head Arrested In Mumbai In Television Ratings Case

Republic TV's distribution head has been arrested by the Mumbai police in connection with a case for alleged manipulation and rigging of television rating point or TRPs.

Ghanshyam Singh, who heads distribution in the channel run by arrested editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, is the 12th accused to be arrested by the Police in connection with the case over alleged manipulation of TRPs.

Singh will be produced before a court today, November 10.



Apart from Republic TV, owners of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema have been arrested for ratings fraud.

Several households questioned by Mumbai Police had admitted that they were paid every month to watch Republic TV. Some families were given a monthly amount of ₹ 400-500 to push up ratings, according to the police.

Mumbai police commissioner said that there was false TRP spreading, TRP ratings were being bought and the manipulation was mainly for advertising revenues.

According to the police, they received a complaint in early October from Hansa Research, a company appointed by the Broadcast Audience Research Council or BARC, which installs "people meters" to track viewership.

Soon after the allegations surfaced, Arnab Goswami threatened to sue the Mumbai Police commissioner and accused him of making false allegations "because we have questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation". He also said: "He should issue a public apology or get ready to face us in court."

