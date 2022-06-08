All section
Caste discrimination
Can BJP Leaders Remark On Prophet Affect The Strong Ties Between India-Gulf Nations? All You Need To Know

Can BJP Leaders' Remark On Prophet Affect The Strong Ties Between India-Gulf Nations? All You Need To Know

8 Jun 2022

The Gulf countries constitute India's core in economic trade and geopolitics. PM Narendra Modi launched the 'Link West' foreign policy after coming to power to focus on middle-east Asia and the Persian Gulf.

Ongoing controversies regarding the offensive remarks by the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Nupur Sharma, on Prophet Mohammad have sparked adverse reactions from countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, etc.

Many of them are Islamic nations who expressed their displeasure. Qatar, Kuwait and Iran had called the Indian Embassy, and many of them are planning to boycott Indian products.

According to the ABP Live report, "In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks," stated the Indian Embassy in response to the controversy on Sunday, June 5.

'Link West' Policy

After becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi initiated the Link West policy to encourage stronger relations with the Gulf and Middle East Asian countries. Recently, PM Modi visited the Gulf countries in 2020-21. He engaged with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as cited in the Mint.

Especially during the Covid-19 initial phase, where the Indian diaspora in the Gulf countries was struggling with employment and forced to come back, S Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs, remarked that the governments in the Gulf are facilitating safe and early return of the Indians and to thank their gesture, the Indian government had supplied medical staff, health professionals, and food items as part of goodwill.

Jaishankar also visited UAE in November 2020 to talk about post-Covid ties and met with President Mohamed Bin Zayed. He also tweeted that "UAE's care and consideration of its large Indian community are deeply appreciated."

Gulf Countries Are Assets To India

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprises Qatar, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. It has enjoyed strong ties with India for the past decades.

For India, GCC is crucial in maintaining political stability in the Asian region and our primary source of oil imports. The GCC is critical in deciding foreign policies and even the domestic situation of India. With both economies integrating as GCC emerges as one of the biggest trading partners of India, it can enable tremendous cooperation in the future of geopolitics and neutralising Chinese aggression.

Around 6.5 million Indian workers are present in GCC affiliated countries. It is a significant investment and trading destination and a source of employment for India, being the second-most populous country globally.

India has always had strong, positive relations with the Gulf countries. One controversy started by some leaders on the fringe should not throw mud at the history of friendship, cooperation and goodwill.

