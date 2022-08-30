All section
Reliance Jio Set To Launch 5G In Major Metros By Diwali, Will Invest Rs 2 Lakh Crore

Image Credit: Wikipedia and Unsplash (Representational)

Reliance Jio Set To Launch 5G In Major Metros By Diwali, Will Invest Rs 2 Lakh Crore

India,  30 Aug 2022 5:07 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

"Subsequently, we plan to increase the geo 5G footprint month after month until December of 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, to deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka and every tehsil of the country," Mukesh Ambani said.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), announced that Reliance Jio would be launching 5G services in numerous key cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata, by Diwali, and by December 2023, would make every town, every tehsil and every taluka of India 5G-enabled.

At RIL's 45th annual general meeting (AGM), Ambani said, "We have committed a total investment of ₹2 lakh crore. Jio has prepared an ambitious 5G rollout plan, the fastest ever for a country, in the next two months, that is, by Diwali of 2022. Subsequently, we plan to increase the geo 5G footprint month after month until December of 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, to deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka and every tehsil of the country," quoted The New Indian Express.

Here's How Jio Will Roll Out Its 5G Service In India

The Reliance Chairman also revealed that Jio 5G would be the world's biggest and multiple advanced 5G network. Other Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), he stated, are deploying a version of 5G, which is particularly a 5G radio signal that is provided over their existing 4G infrastructure.

In sharp contrast, Jio is set to roll out the latest version of 5G -- standalone 5G -- that has zero dependencies on its 4G network. "With the standalone 5G, Jio will be able to provide new and powerful services like massive machine-to-machine communication, low latency, 5G voice edge computing and also network," he stated.

The RIL chairman also stated that Jio firmly feels that digital freedom is the birthright of each and every Indian. Thus, 5G cannot remain a premier service available only to the elite few in our largest cities. In an attempt to ensure this, the tele-co company has obtained a coveted 700 MHz band that can deliver 6-10 km of signal range in all 22 circles in India.

The company also is working really closely with all leading global smartphone OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer). To speed up quick 5G deployment in India, it has also partnered with Qualcomm.

5G 
Reliance JIO 
Mukesh Ambani 

