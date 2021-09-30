All section
Caste discrimination
REET Exam Scandal: Accused Sold Bluetooth Slippers For Over Rs 5 Lakh

Credits: ANI 

Trending
REET Exam Scandal: Accused Sold Bluetooth Slippers For Over Rs 5 Lakh

Rajasthan,  30 Sep 2021 10:01 AM GMT

The accused purchased slippers for ₹20,000-30,000 and tried to sell them to students for ₹5,00,000-6,00,000 who were to appear for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). Upon investigation, the police recovered several pairs, SIM cards, Cash, etc.

In the recent development in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) cheating scandal, the police revealed that the accused tried selling the Bluetooth slippers at exorbitant prices, ranging from ₹5-6 lakh, Hindustan Times reported.

This comes a day after the department busted the scandal on Sunday, September 26.

Candidates appearing for the REET were found wearing slippers embedded with Bluetooth devices to cheat on the exam by activating the attached SIM card and communicating with another person.

According to the media report, the gang members purchased slippers for ₹20,000-30,000 and tried to sell them to students for ₹5,00,000-6,00,000.

Bikaner's Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shalendra Singh Indoliya informed the media that they had received information on suspicious persons involved in the REET cheating racket in Gangashahar a few days back, on September 26.

They caught a person identified as Ganesh Ram Dhaka, who had arrived at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre in Ajmer to take the exam wearing the slipper.

The officers also seized a wireless earphone from Dhaka. He confessed the crime and informed the police that he purchased the pair from Tuljaram Jat in Bikaner for a whooping price of ₹2,50,000.

Following this, the team arrested five people in connection with the case. They have been identified as Madanlal, Trilokchand, Omprakash, Gopal Krishna, and Kiran, while Jat remains absconding.

The team also recovered other pairs, Cash, IDs and SIM cards. The accused later revealed the names of others involved during the interrogation.

REET Exam 
cheating scandal 
bluetooth slippers 

