Record 19 MPs Suspended For Unruly Behaviour In Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Protests

A day after four Members of Parliament (MP) belonging to the Indian National Congress was suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remaining monsoon session, 19 opposition MPs were barred from the Rajya on Tuesday (July 26) Sabha for the rest of the week for repeatedly disrupting parliament proceedings.

These suspensions set a new record with the highest number of parliamentarians suspended in a single batch in the Upper House. Last year, in November, 12 opposition MPs were suspended for the entire winter session for causing a commotion over farm bills during the monsoon session.

"Misconduct" In Rajya Sabha

Harivansh, the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, on Tuesday, appealed to the 19 protesting opposition MPs to leave the well of the House and return to their seats, reported The Times of India.

However, his plea went neglected; following this, V Muraleedharan, the junior minister of parliamentary affairs, moved a motion to suspend the parliamentarians for their "misconduct" and "utter disregard to the House and authority of the chair".

A voice note carried out the motion, and the members were suspended for their unruly behaviour.

Who Are The Suspended MPs?

Seven of the suspended MPs belong to Trinamool Congress (TMC), Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Nadimal Haque, Mausam Noor, and Abhi Ranjan Biswas, reported Hindustan Times

In other six members are from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), three from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and one from Communist Party of India (CPI).

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that the decision of suspension was taken with a "heavy heart" as they repeatedly obstructed House proceedings.

Piyush Goyal, the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, said it is not the government but the opposition that is running away from a debate on various issues. He claimed that the 19 MPs infringed on the rights of other members, and he appealed to the opposition to participate in proceedings. Ever since the monsoon session 2022 began last week, opposition protests have been going on over different issues, essentially inflation and a rise in the price of essential commodities.

However, before beginning the session, an advisory was released, which barred sloganeering, demonstrations, and the use of placards inside Parliament.

Also Read: 'Looting Common Man': Petrol Price Increased 78 Times In FY 2021-22; Centre Informs Parliament