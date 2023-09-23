All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
RBI To Share List of Loan Apps For Potential Ban With IT Ministry

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

RBI To Share List of Loan Apps For Potential Ban With IT Ministry

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

India,  23 Sep 2023 4:12 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

This decision comes in the wake of rising concerns about the misuse and exploitation of digital lending platforms that often target vulnerable borrowers. The collaboration between the RBI and the IT Ministry underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding the financial interests and data privacy of Indian citizens.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Over the past few years, there has been a surge in the availability of loan apps that promise quick and easy access to credit. While some of these apps operate legitimately, others have been reported for engaging in unethical practices, including exorbitant interest rates, invasive data collection, and aggressive recovery tactics. These concerns have raised alarms among both regulatory authorities and consumer advocates.

The Reserve Bank of India is the country's central banking institution responsible for overseeing and regulating financial institutions, including digital lending platforms. In response to the increasing concerns regarding predatory lending practices, the RBI has been actively exploring measures to protect consumers from the risks associated with such loan apps. To address this issue comprehensively, the RBI is set to collaborate with the Ministry of Information Technology. The central bank will share a list of loan apps that have come under scrutiny for their operations and practices. This list will serve as a valuable resource for the IT Ministry to assess potential threats to data privacy and consumer financial well-being.

The collaboration between the RBI and the IT Ministry aims to strike a balance between ensuring access to legitimate financial services and protecting borrowers from exploitative practices. It also highlights the importance of data privacy and security, as many of these loan apps collect extensive personal information from users. While the exact nature of potential regulatory actions remains to be seen, the involvement of both the RBI and the IT Ministry suggests a concerted effort to address the challenges posed by unscrupulous loan apps. This may include stringent regulations, licensing requirements, and penalties for non-compliance.

The RBI's decision to share a list of questionable loan apps with the IT Ministry marks a crucial step in addressing the concerns surrounding digital lending platforms in India. It signifies a commitment to protecting the financial interests and data privacy of Indian citizens while fostering a responsible and ethical lending environment. As regulatory actions unfold, the collaboration between these government bodies reaffirms the commitment to safeguarding the interests of borrowers and upholding the integrity of the digital lending industry.

Also Read: Red Blood Cells' Oxygen-Deficiency & Heart Attacks: Know About It

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
Select A Tag 
RBI 
IT Minister 
Digital 
Loan Apps 
Data Privacy 
Consumers 
Financial 
Protection 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X