Caste discrimination
Raza Academy Protests Against Recent Targeted Killings Of Kashmiri Pandits & Hindu Migrants

Image Credit- Twitter/ Raza Academy

The Logical Indian Crew

Raza Academy Protests Against Recent Targeted Killings Of Kashmiri Pandits & Hindu Migrants

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Maharashtra, 5 Jun 2022 10:07 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

A demonstration was staged by the members of the Academy outside Minara Masjid in Mumbai, where their president asked the authorities to take action against the people committing atrocities on the minorities in Kashmir.

Members of Raza Academy staged a demonstration on Saturday, June 4, in Mumbai outside the Minara Masjid against the recent killings in Kashmir that targeted Kashmiri Pandits and Hindu migrants.

Muhammad Saeed Noori, the president of Raza Academy, asked the authorities to take action against the people committing atrocities on the minorities in Kashmir.

In a report by the Hindustan Times, Noori told ANI, "Take action against those who are doing these atrocities. We stand by Kashmiri pandits."

A tweet by the official Twitter handle of Raza Academy showed the photographs of the demonstration, which showed the protesters holding placards in Hindi, English and Urdu that read 'Stop attacks on Kashmiri Pandits'.

Why Are People Protesting?

Kashmir is witnessing targeted killings of civilians, and the victims include members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, Hindu migrants and government officials.

Vijay Kumar Beniwal, a bank manager, was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday, June 2, in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Another victim was Rajni Bala, a 36-year-old-teacher from Jammu's Samba district. She was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

Two civilians – including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat – and three off-duty policemen were killed by terrorists last month in Kashmir.

Central Government Faces Backlash

The BJP-led central government is facing backlash and criticism from opposition parties over the recent targeted killings in the Kashmir, which has, in turn, triggered another round of exits from the valley.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, took a jab at the Centre and said that despite the strategy adopted by the Centre, the problem persists even now and that the method to solve it "has been unsuccessful."

He said, "Earlier Kashmiri Pandits were killed, and now Hindus(migrants) are getting killed. Whatever strategy you (Centre) have adopted, the problem still exists even after that. The method used to solve the problem has been unsuccessful."

Also Read: Kashmiri Hindus Flee Homeland After Spike In Targeted Killings, Pandit's Body Writes Open Letter Seeking Help


Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Raza Academy 
Protests 
Mumbai 
Kashmir 
Kashmiri Pandits 
Targeted Killings 

