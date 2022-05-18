All section
Caste discrimination
Rajasthan: Rats Attack 30-Yr-Old Paralysed Womans Eyelids At Kota Hospital, Probe Underway

Image Credits: Pixabay, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Rajasthan: Rats Attack 30-Yr-Old Paralysed Woman's Eyelids At Kota Hospital, Probe Underway

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Rajasthan,  18 May 2022 6:44 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The patient’s husband and a resident of Kota railway colony Devender Singh Bhati said that doctors treating his wife’s eyelid injury have confirmed that rat bites caused the wound.

Rats gnawed at an eyelid of a paralysed woman undergoing treatment in an ICU of a government hospital in Kota on May 17.

The patient's husband and a resident of Kota railway colony Devender Singh Bhati said that doctors treating his wife's eyelid injury have confirmed that rat bites caused the wound.

Thirty-year-old Roopwati has been undergoing treatment at the Stroke Unit of Kota's MB Hospital over the past 45 days. The hospital authority has put together a three-member panel of doctors to look into the incident, News18 reported.

In its preliminary report to Kota's additional district magistrate, MBS Hospital Superintendent Naveen Saxena has said that rats nibbled at Roopwati's eyelid at around 3 am, as alleged by her attendant.

No Injury To Eye

However, in his report, Dr Saxena said that there has been no injury to her eye. Bhati said that his wife has been undergoing treatment at the hospital's Stroke Unit and was taken off the ventilator just two days ago.

"She cannot move her limbs and speak after the paralytic attack," he said. Bhati added that he had put a piece of cloth on his wife's face on Monday night so that she could sleep peacefully without any disturbance by lights.

He said he woke up to Roopwati's sobbing at 3 am on Tuesday (May 17) and on removing the cloth, he was shocked to see her face covered with blood, which was oozing out of the eyelid wound.

Bhati said he immediately informed the doctor on duty, who admitted some insects have bitten her eyelid. He administered primary treatment while another team of medicos dressed the wound on Tuesday morning.

There was a deep wound on her right eyelid, and it was not likely to have been bitten by insects. Bhati said the rats gnawed at the eyelid and doctors too admitted to him in the morning that rats caused the wound.

Hospital Taking Proper Care

In his report to Kota's additional DM, the medical superintendent stated that the hospital has been taking proper care to keep the facility free of rats, bedbugs, cockroaches, mosquitos and other insects and pests.

Dr Saxena added that the pest-control firm that was given the contract for the job has been subjecting the entire hospital premises to pesticide treatment every month.

However, as the hospital lies in the basin area of the Chambal river, the firm issued a fresh order for weekly pest-control exercise by the firm, he said.

Also Read: Latest Excavation At Harappan Site Of Rakhigarhi Discovers 5000-Years-Old Drainage System, Jewellery

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Paralysed Woman 
Rats Attack 
Kota Hospital 
Medical Negligence 

