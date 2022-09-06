All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Rajasthan: Rape Survivor Allegedly Thrashed By In-Laws After She Fails Virginity Test, Asked To Pay ₹ 10 Lakh

Image Credit- Amar Ujala, Pixabay (Representational) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Rajasthan: Rape Survivor Allegedly Thrashed By In-Laws After She Fails Virginity Test, Asked To Pay ₹ 10 Lakh

Ishita Singh

Writer: Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Remote Intern

She is a versatile content writer, an orator and a graphic designer who prefers multitasking under pressure and complies with the deadline.

See article by Ishita Singh

Rajasthan,  6 Sep 2022 10:43 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

According to police, the woman told her in-laws that she was raped by a neighbour sometime before her marriage and that a case had been registered at Subhash Nagar police station.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 24-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Bhilwara was allegedly forced to take a "virginity test" by her in-laws, who thrashed her after she "failed" it and called a panchayat, which demanded Rs 10 lakh from her family, police said on Monday (September 5).

According to the case filed against her in-laws on Saturday (September 3), the woman claims that she was forced to undergo the "test" on the first day of her marriage on May 11.

What Does Initial Investigation Reveal?

In the FIR, the woman claimed that her husband and his family assaulted her after she "failed" the "test" and that they convened the Khap panchayat at a local temple on May 31 and demanded that her family pay Rs 10 lakh.

According to police, the woman told her in-laws that she was raped by a neighbour sometime before her marriage and that a case had been registered at Subhash Nagar police station.

According to Aayub Khan, Station House Officer (SHO), Bagor), the police investigated the matter after it was reported in the local media, and a case was filed against her in-laws on Saturday. The accusations were charged against the in-laws under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 498A (dowry), 384 (extortion), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

According to Surendra Kumar, Mandal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), the woman is a victim of Rajasthan's Kukadi Pratha, which is common among members of the Sansi nomadic community. He stated that after the matter was brought to light, "factual report was submitted and a case registered in the matter."

What Did The Victim Say?

The irony in the case, according to the police, was that her father-in-law, a head constable in the Rajasthan police, was aware of the incident with the girl. Despite being aware of the previous incident with the girl, he asked her to endure such humiliation, torture, and harassment. Her ordeal was later made public by the Khap (community) panchayat.

As per NDTV, the victim allegedly says in a video clip, "I failed in the rituals which were performed in the afternoon. Thereafter, discussions happened till late at night. I did not say anything out of fear. Then I was beaten up by my husband and in-laws."

Also Read: Karnataka: Lingayat Seer Found Dead In Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, Suicide Note Recovered

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ishita Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Rajasthan 
Virginity Test 
In Laws 
Bhilwara 

Must Reads

12-Yr-Old Attacked By Stray Dog Dies In Kottayam Medical College; Health Department Initiates Probe 
Rajasthan: Rape Survivor Allegedly Thrashed By In-Laws After She Fails Virginity Test, Asked To Pay ₹ 10 Lakh
Four Years Since Article 377 Annulment, Has Anything Changed For LGBTQ Community?
56% Indians Facing Call Drop Issues, 82% Making Wifi Or Data Call To Overcome It: Survey
Similar Posts
56% Indians Facing Call Drop Issues, 82% Making Wifi Or Data Call To Overcome It: Survey
Trending

56% Indians Facing Call Drop Issues, 82% Making Wifi Or Data Call To Overcome It: Survey

The Logical Indian Crew
ISRO Set To Enter Global Markets With Reusable Rockets Soon- Know More
Trending

ISRO Set To Enter Global Markets With Reusable Rockets Soon- Know More

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka: Lingayat Seer Found Dead In Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, Suicide Note Recovered
Trending

Karnataka: Lingayat Seer Found Dead In Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, Suicide Note Recovered

The Logical Indian Crew
Arshdeep Singhs Wiki Page Edited To Khalistani After Dropped Catch Against Pakistan, Centre Initiates Probe
Trending

Arshdeep Singh's Wiki Page Edited To 'Khalistani' After Dropped Catch Against Pakistan, Centre...

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka Hijab Row: Can Right To Practice Religion Be Taken To Educational Institutions, Asks SC
Trending

Karnataka Hijab Row: Can Right To Practice Religion Be Taken To Educational Institutions, Asks SC

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X