Rajasthan: Rape Survivor Allegedly Thrashed By In-Laws After She Fails Virginity Test, Asked To Pay ₹ 10 Lakh

A 24-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Bhilwara was allegedly forced to take a "virginity test" by her in-laws, who thrashed her after she "failed" it and called a panchayat, which demanded Rs 10 lakh from her family, police said on Monday (September 5).

According to the case filed against her in-laws on Saturday (September 3), the woman claims that she was forced to undergo the "test" on the first day of her marriage on May 11.

What Does Initial Investigation Reveal?

In the FIR, the woman claimed that her husband and his family assaulted her after she "failed" the "test" and that they convened the Khap panchayat at a local temple on May 31 and demanded that her family pay Rs 10 lakh.

According to police, the woman told her in-laws that she was raped by a neighbour sometime before her marriage and that a case had been registered at Subhash Nagar police station.

According to Aayub Khan, Station House Officer (SHO), Bagor), the police investigated the matter after it was reported in the local media, and a case was filed against her in-laws on Saturday. The accusations were charged against the in-laws under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 498A (dowry), 384 (extortion), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

According to Surendra Kumar, Mandal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), the woman is a victim of Rajasthan's Kukadi Pratha, which is common among members of the Sansi nomadic community. He stated that after the matter was brought to light, "factual report was submitted and a case registered in the matter."

What Did The Victim Say?

The irony in the case, according to the police, was that her father-in-law, a head constable in the Rajasthan police, was aware of the incident with the girl. Despite being aware of the previous incident with the girl, he asked her to endure such humiliation, torture, and harassment. Her ordeal was later made public by the Khap (community) panchayat.

As per NDTV, the victim allegedly says in a video clip, "I failed in the rituals which were performed in the afternoon. Thereafter, discussions happened till late at night. I did not say anything out of fear. Then I was beaten up by my husband and in-laws."

