"Rape Cases Can Be Stopped Only With Sanskar Not Governance": Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA

"It's the duty of parents to imbibe good values in their daughters and bring them up in cultured environments," said Surendra Singh, the BJP MLA from Ballia, when asked about the rise in crimes against women in the state in the Ram Rajya.

Shubhendu Deshmukh (Digital Editor) 
Uttar Pradesh   |   4 Oct 2020 6:24 AM GMT
Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Shubhendu Deshmukh
Rape Cases Can Be Stopped Only With Sanskar Not Governance: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA

Image Credits: Twitter ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Ballia has said, "It's the duty of parents to imbibe good values in their daughters and bring them up in cultured environments," when asked about the rise in crimes against women in the state in the Ram Rajya. His statement comes amid the nationwide outrage over the alleged gang rape and murder of the 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

"I am a teacher along with being an MLA. Such incidents (like rape) can be stopped only with sanskar (culture), not with shasan (good governance) or talwar," the BJP's Surendra Singh said on Saturday.

"It's my dharma, government's dhrama but family's dharma too... While the government is committed to protect, the family should be committed too to imbibe good values in their children. Sanskar and sarkaar(values and government) can make India beautiful, there is no other alternative," he is heard saying in a video.

However, this is not the first time the BJP leader has stirred controversy. Last year, he had said that Mahatama Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse "was not a terrorist" and he "made a mistake" and he should not have killed the father of the nation.
His comments come as the opposition leaders continue to attack the Yogi Adityanath government over the handling of the case. On Saturday, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the victim's family in Hathras, two days after they were stopped by the UP police from marching to the village.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, hours after two top officials - DGP HC Awasthy and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi - visited the family on Saturday.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shweta Kothari

Shubhendu Deshmukh

