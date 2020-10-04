"Rape Cases Can Be Stopped Only With Sanskar Not Governance": Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA

Shubhendu Deshmukh
Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.
Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Ballia has said, "It's the duty of parents to imbibe good values in their daughters and bring them up in cultured environments," when asked about the rise in crimes against women in the state in the Ram Rajya. His statement comes amid the nationwide outrage over the alleged gang rape and murder of the 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.
"I am a teacher along with being an MLA. Such incidents (like rape) can be stopped only with sanskar (culture), not with shasan (good governance) or talwar," the BJP's Surendra Singh said on Saturday.
"It's my dharma, government's dhrama but family's dharma too... While the government is committed to protect, the family should be committed too to imbibe good values in their children. Sanskar and sarkaar(values and government) can make India beautiful, there is no other alternative," he is heard saying in a video.
Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, hours after two top officials - DGP HC Awasthy and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi - visited the family on Saturday.
