"Rape Cases Can Be Stopped Only With Sanskar Not Governance": Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Ballia has said, "It's the duty of parents to imbibe good values in their daughters and bring them up in cultured environments," when asked about the rise in crimes against women in the state in the Ram Rajya. His statement comes amid the nationwide outrage over the alleged gang rape and murder of the 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

"I am a teacher along with being an MLA. Such incidents (like rape) can be stopped only with sanskar (culture), not with shasan (good governance) or talwar," the BJP's Surendra Singh said on Saturday.

"It's my dharma, government's dhrama but family's dharma too... While the government is committed to protect, the family should be committed too to imbibe good values in their children. Sanskar and sarkaar(values and government) can make India beautiful, there is no other alternative," he is heard saying in a video.

#WATCH Incidents like these can be stopped with help of good values, na shashan se na talwar se. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It's only the combination of govt & good values that can make country beautiful: Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia. #Hathras pic.twitter.com/47AmnGByA3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2020

However, this is not the first time the BJP leader has stirred controversy. Last year, he had said that Mahatama Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse "was not a terrorist" and he "made a mistake" and he should not have killed the father of the nation.