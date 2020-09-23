Trending

Number Of Rape Cases Alarming Than COVID-19 In West Bengal: BJP Women's Wing Chief

Cases have been recorded from South 24 Parganas, South Dinajpur, Birbhum and Jalpaiguri districts etc. West Bengal President Agnimitra Paul said that it is a sad state of affairs that the Chief Minister has not taken any stringent measures to address this issue.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   23 Sep 2020 12:00 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal women's wing president Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday claimed that the number of rape cases is more alarming is the state than the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that cases of gang-rape of women have been reported from South 24 Parganas, South Dinajpur, Birbhum and Jalpaiguri districts etc. Paul said that it is a sad state of affairs that the Chief Minister has not taken any stringent measures to address this issue.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, despite being a woman, is not responding to the situation. Her police department is not taking action if the accused in such cases have any link with the ruling party (TMC)," The New Indian Express quoted Paul as saying.

According to the media report, the fashion designer-turned-politician, Paul said, "To address the issue at a certain level, the BJP Mahila Morcha has launched the 'Aar Noy Asuraksha' (No more feeling insecure) campaign to help each and every woman who faced any kind of abuse, including stalking and eve-teasing."

Any woman in distress can send a voice, video message or give a missed call to a particular WhatsApp number that will be provided, and the Morcha members, after analyzing the situation will further contact the police and take appropriate action.

In addition, the Morcha will also impart training in martial arts to 50 women in each district of the state from early October. Paul, while addressing the media also released a booklet with details of incidents of violence against women in the past nine and half years under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule in the state.

