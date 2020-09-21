Delhi: Man Accused Of Rape Found Hanging Inside Police Lock-Up, Family Alleges Custodial Death

A 40-year-old man who was accused of rape of a minor girl was allegedly found hanging inside the lock-up of Samaypur Badli police station in Uttar Pradesh. The family of the deceased has alleged that police beat him inside the lock-up and forced him to consume liquor.

The police dismissed the allegations, however, a constable was suspended on September 20.

The deceased, identified as Dharmendra, was lodged in jail in a murder-cum-robbery case and was released on parole in March this year. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, his parole period was extended.

Dharmendra was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and was staying at one of his relative's house in Kadipur.

Constable Yashveer, who was at sentry duty in Samaypur Badli police station where the man was found hanging, has been suspended for the negligence.

The police received a complaint against Dharmendra at Swaroop Nagar police station on September 19 alleging him of barging into a neighbor's house and raping a 14-year-old girl who was alone at her house.

Based on her complaint, a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.



After being arrested, the accused was lodged in a lock-up of Samaypur Badli police station.



On Sunday, the accused hanged himself with a bedsheet tied around the bars of the lock-up and was immediately rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The man was brought to Swaroop Nagar police station by police personnel for questioning but around 11.30 pm, his relatives got a call asking them to visit Dharmendra at the police station. Neeraj, one of Dharmendra's nephew, accused the police of thrashing his uncle inside the lock-up and also forcing him to consume liquor.

He said, "My uncle had come out on parole a few months back. Around 6.30 pm, an ASI from Swaroop Nagar police station arrived at our home and enquired about my uncle. Later, we were informed by the police that our uncle was in Swaroop Nagar police station. Yet, when we reached there, we saw he was beaten up and even forced to consume liquor. But today morning, we were informed that he committed suicide in Samaypur Baldi police station."

