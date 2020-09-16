'India Prepared For All Contingencies': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tells Parliament

In a stern warning to China, Defence minister Rajnath Singh told the parliament that India is very serious about issues of sovereignty and is prepared for "all contingencies".

The union minister's comments come amid escalated tensions between the Indian and Chinese Army troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Referring to his Chinese counterpart at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet hosted by Russia, the Indian defence minister said that he made it clear that India wants to resolve the issue in a peaceful manner and "want the Chinese side to work with us".

"But there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Singh added.

"We do remain committed to the peaceful resolution of the current situation. At the same time, the House can be assured that we remain prepared to deal with all contingencies," the minister said.

In his statement, Singh said that the border issue with China remains unresolved as China "does not recognise the current boundary".

There is no commonly demarcated Line of Actual Control in the border areas and no common perception of the LAC. The difference in perception has led to the face-off along the LAC, he maintained.

"While this situation was being addressed by the ground commanders, the Chinese side made several attempts to transgress the LAC in other parts of the Western Sector in mid-May," he said.

"This included Kongka La, Gogra and North Bank of Pangong Lake. These attempts were detected early and consequently responded to appropriately by our armed forces," Singh told the Parliament.

The face-off with China escalated and on June 15, which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, for the first time in over four decades. After the violent scuffle, there have been repeated attempts by the Chinese troops to recapture the heights and close in on positions occupied by the Indian troops.

As the speaker refused to allow the party's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury to speak on the matter related to India China stand-off, the Congress members staged a walkout to makr their protest.



Reacting to defence minister's comments, Congress's Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "It is clear from the statement of the Defense Minister that Modi ji misled the country on Chinese encroachment. Our country has always been, and will remain, with the Indian Army. But Modi -ji, when will you stand against China? When will we take back the land of our country from China? Do not be afraid to name China".

