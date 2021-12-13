India's Partition On Religious Lines A 'Historic Mistake': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

All section
Caste discrimination
Indias Partition On Religious Lines A Historic Mistake: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Photo Credit: Facebook/Rajnath Singh

Trending
Delhi,  13 Dec 2021 8:53 AM GMT

Rajnath Singh's remarks came while addressing the inaugural function of Swarnim Vijay Parv, the event that commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, 50 years ago.

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 12 stated that the war of 1971 shows us that India's partition based on religion was a historic mistake. Singh's remarks came while addressing the inaugural function of Swarnim Vijay Parv. The event commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, 50 years ago. As reported by The Indian Express, Singh said,

"The 1971 war tells us that the partition of India on the basis of religion was a historic mistake. Pakistan was born in the name of one religion, but it could not remain one. After the defeat of 1971, our neighbouring country is constantly waging a proxy war in India."

During the occasion, Singh paid homage to General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff, one of the 13 individuals killed in the recent chopper tragedy. According to him, Rawat was also looking forward to participating in the Swarnim Vijay Parv.

A Glimpse Of The 1971 Indo-Pak War

It had been 50 years since the beginning of the third Indo-Pak war in 1971. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) launched a series of airstrikes against Indian Air Force (IAF) airbases, leading to the unfolding of events. Under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister, the war was won by India, and it led to the splitting of Pakistan into two, thereby introducing the new country, Bangladesh.

According to India Today, Rajnath Singh, during the function, said that India's armed forces supported 'Muktivahini', the Bangladesh Forces, helped lakhs of refugees, and kept the western and northern sectors at bay. They ensured that India's commitment to peace, justice, and humanity in the international community was upheld. Singh also praised India for its culture and tolerant nature.

Swarnim Vijay Parv

Swarnim Vijay Parv commemorates 50 years of India's victory in the Indo-Pak war in 1971 and the Indo-Bangladesh friendship. It is a two-day celebration held at India Gate from December 12, 2021, till December 13, 2021. Many dignitaries from India and Bangladesh will be present for the function.

Exciting shows and displays by the Indian Armed Forces (AIF) are a part of the events, and a pre-recorded message of late CDS General Bipin Rawat is also played during the event. The celebration brings a sense of unity and patriotism among Indians.

Also Read: Over Half A Billion Pushed Into Extreme Poverty During Pandemic: UN Report

X