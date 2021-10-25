All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Superstar Rajinikanth Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award At National Film Awards 2021

Photo Credit: Dinesh Karthik/Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Superstar Rajinikanth Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award At National Film Awards 2021

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Tamil Nadu,  25 Oct 2021 12:17 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-25T17:48:31+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Superstar Rajinikanth received the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the presentation ceremony of the 67th National Film Awards on Monday. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the awards at the ceremony held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The veteran South superstar Rajnikanth was facilitated with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Centre for the year 2020 on October 25. The Awards for the year 2019 were to be announced last year but were deferred owing to COVID-19 restriction, as were the National Film Awards for 2019. The Distinguished Dada Saheb Phalke Awards is India's highest award in the field of cinema.

The actor has also been conferred with Tamil Nadu State Film Best Actor Awards and a Film Fare Best Tamil Actor Awards. The Government of India has honoured him with the Padma Bhushan(2000) and the Padma Vibhushan(2016).

Rajnikanth's Early Life

Superstar Rajnikanth was born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 21, 1950, in a Marathi family in Bangalore. He completed his primary education at a primary school in Bangalore. During his school days, he excelled at cricket, football and basketball. Around the same time, his brother enrolled him at Ramkrishna Math, where he learned about Vedas, tradition and history. The 70-year-old also developed an interest in theatre, where he played the role of Eklavya's friend from Mahabharat. After completing his education, he took up several jobs, which included working as a coolie and then as a conductor in BTS. Besides that, he continued participating in the plays.

Thalaivar's Acting Career

Rajinikanth got his break in the Tamil industry through K. Balachander's film 'Apoorva Raagangal'. The actor had his breakthrough period in 1978 that had 20 films released across Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Since then, he went on to act in lead roles in various regional and national cinema. The actor recently appeared in the film Darbar by AR Murugadoss, which was released in the year 2020.

Also Read: Teachers Trek 8 KM Daily Carrying Ration To Ensure Mid-Day Meal For Kids In Chhattisgarh Village

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Rajinikanth 
Tamil Nadu 
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X