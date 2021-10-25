Superstar Rajinikanth Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award At National Film Awards 2021

The veteran South superstar Rajnikanth was facilitated with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Centre for the year 2020 on October 25. The Awards for the year 2019 were to be announced last year but were deferred owing to COVID-19 restriction, as were the National Film Awards for 2019. The Distinguished Dada Saheb Phalke Awards is India's highest award in the field of cinema.

The actor has also been conferred with Tamil Nadu State Film Best Actor Awards and a Film Fare Best Tamil Actor Awards. The Government of India has honoured him with the Padma Bhushan(2000) and the Padma Vibhushan(2016).

Rajnikanth's Early Life

Superstar Rajnikanth was born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 21, 1950, in a Marathi family in Bangalore. He completed his primary education at a primary school in Bangalore. During his school days, he excelled at cricket, football and basketball. Around the same time, his brother enrolled him at Ramkrishna Math, where he learned about Vedas, tradition and history. The 70-year-old also developed an interest in theatre, where he played the role of Eklavya's friend from Mahabharat. After completing his education, he took up several jobs, which included working as a coolie and then as a conductor in BTS. Besides that, he continued participating in the plays.

Thalaivar's Acting Career

Rajinikanth got his break in the Tamil industry through K. Balachander's film 'Apoorva Raagangal'. The actor had his breakthrough period in 1978 that had 20 films released across Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Since then, he went on to act in lead roles in various regional and national cinema. The actor recently appeared in the film Darbar by AR Murugadoss, which was released in the year 2020.

