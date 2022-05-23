Rajasthan: 2 Arrested For Raping Woman Twice On Pretext Of Lift

The Rajasthan Police said they had arrested two men for raping a woman twice on the pretext of giving her a lift to reach the Jodhpur bus stand. The accused were identified as Kuldeep Bishnoi (23), a student, and Baburam Jat (22), a cab driver. The victim was 18 years old and was married off at 14. She was in a correctional home in Mandor for allegedly killing her sister-in-law three years later. On Friday night, she fled her correctional home to see her child, who was taken care of by her parents in her native place in Jhanwar near Jodhpur city.

First Accused Raped Her And Dropped At The Bridge

The Police said that she first sought help from Bishnoi to reach Jodhpur Bus Stand from where she wished to take the bus to her Jhanwar. The Station House Officer of Mandor, Manish Dev said, "He (Bishnoi) offered her a lift, but took her to his room instead. He allegedly raped her and dropped her at a nearby bridge", NDTV reported.

The Police also informed the media that Bishnoi is a relative of one of the police personnel posted at the Mandor station. Later, Baburam saw her sitting at the bridge and inquired what had brought her there in the middle of the night.

Fled Correctional Home Second Time

When the woman told him that she wanted to reach the bus stand, he offered her a ride in his cab to drop him at the bus stand. However, he took her near Kailana Lake, raped her and dropped her at the bus stand by 5:30 AM on Saturday. When the woman finally reached her house, she narrated the ordeal to her parents, who took her to Mandor Police station to file a complaint.

The Police mentioned that this was the woman's second escape from the correctional home; she fled for the first time in October 2021, when she wanted to see her child last year.

Also Read: Hackers Steal ₹7.3 Crore In 831 Transactions Over 3 Months From Payment Gateway Company Razorpay