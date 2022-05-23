All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Rajasthan: 2 Arrested For Raping Woman Twice On Pretext Of Lift

Image Credit: NDTV, Canva

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Rajasthan: 2 Arrested For Raping Woman Twice On Pretext Of Lift

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  23 May 2022 6:30 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The woman, who fled a correctional home, was allegedly twice by two different men on the pretext of helping her reach a bus stand in Jodhpur, police said.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Rajasthan Police said they had arrested two men for raping a woman twice on the pretext of giving her a lift to reach the Jodhpur bus stand. The accused were identified as Kuldeep Bishnoi (23), a student, and Baburam Jat (22), a cab driver. The victim was 18 years old and was married off at 14. She was in a correctional home in Mandor for allegedly killing her sister-in-law three years later. On Friday night, she fled her correctional home to see her child, who was taken care of by her parents in her native place in Jhanwar near Jodhpur city.

First Accused Raped Her And Dropped At The Bridge

The Police said that she first sought help from Bishnoi to reach Jodhpur Bus Stand from where she wished to take the bus to her Jhanwar. The Station House Officer of Mandor, Manish Dev said, "He (Bishnoi) offered her a lift, but took her to his room instead. He allegedly raped her and dropped her at a nearby bridge", NDTV reported.

The Police also informed the media that Bishnoi is a relative of one of the police personnel posted at the Mandor station. Later, Baburam saw her sitting at the bridge and inquired what had brought her there in the middle of the night.

Fled Correctional Home Second Time

When the woman told him that she wanted to reach the bus stand, he offered her a ride in his cab to drop him at the bus stand. However, he took her near Kailana Lake, raped her and dropped her at the bus stand by 5:30 AM on Saturday. When the woman finally reached her house, she narrated the ordeal to her parents, who took her to Mandor Police station to file a complaint.

The Police mentioned that this was the woman's second escape from the correctional home; she fled for the first time in October 2021, when she wanted to see her child last year.

Also Read: Hackers Steal ₹7.3 Crore In 831 Transactions Over 3 Months From Payment Gateway Company Razorpay

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Rajasthan Police 
Woman 
Raped 
Mandor 

Must Reads

Generation Z Consumers Make Work And Play Overlap. Gamification Is Part Of Many Adult Tasks, Including Work, Education, Communication
Monkeypox Outbreak: Mumbai Issues Alert, Keeps 28-Bed Ward Ready For Suspected Cases
Video Shared With False Claim Of Woman Walking With Pistol In Hand To Threaten Villagers
My Story:' I Lost My Brother On A Merchant Navy Ship Last Year Under Mysterious Circumstances'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X