Rajasthan: Nine Infants Die Within Hours In Kota's Govt Hospital, Inquiry Ordered

At least nine newborn infants have died at a state-run hospital in Rajasthan's Kota within a span of few hours, officials said on Thursday, December 10, NDTV reported.

The news comes a year after the same facility had made headlines over the deaths of more than 100 infants in December 2019.

At least babies died on Wednesday night and four more on Thursday at the J K Lon Hospital. All the infants were between the age of 1-4 days.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Hospital Superintendent Suresh Dulara, however, claims that the deaths were due to natural reasons with no unusual or severe infection.

Three infants were brought dead to the J K Lon Hospital, as many died due to congenital malformations and the rest were sudden infant deaths, according to a statement submitted to the health minister by the Kota medical college principal mentioned.

Divisional Commissioner K C Meena and District Collector Ujjawal Rathore visited the hospital on Thursday evening and ordered the health authorities to deploy six extra doctors and 10 nurses to monitor the situation and start a newly-constructed ward by Friday.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma has directed the principals of all medical colleges in the state to take special care towards the treatment of newborns.

