Rajasthan: Dalit Boy Beaten To Death By Teacher For Drinking Water From Pot Meant For Upper Caste People

In an unfortunate incident of caste discrimination, a nine-year-old boy from the Dalit community in Rajasthan's Jalore succumbed to injuries perpetrated upon him by his school teacher, who got infuriated upon seeing the boy drinking water from a pot meant for upper-caste people.

The boy died on Saturday; police arrested the teacher and charged him with murder under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, reported NDTV.

Victim Of Caste Discrimination

According to the deceased father, Dewaram Meghwal, a resident of Surana village in Jalore district, on July 20, Chail Singh, the teacher, mercilessly beat up his son Indra Kumar a class 3 student at Saraswati Vidya Mandir.

The family's complaint letter submitted to the Saila police station on Saturday (August 13) says that Singh abused Kumar with casteist slurs for drinking water from an earthen pot meant for upper caste people.

According to Meghwal, his son, injured in the eye and ear, was bleeding profusely; he was first taken to a hospital in Udaipur and then 300 km away in Ahmedabad, where he died. The boy's condition deteriorated despite treatment, police officials said.

Case Under Investigation

The internet has been suspended in the area to prevent the situation from escalating. A police team has been sent to Ahmedabad for the victim's post-mortem. The accused teacher has been arrested and charged with murder under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Besides ensuring justice to the family, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief over the incident and said that he had instructed officials to investigate the case immediately. Also, he announced an assistance amount of ₹ 5 lakh would be given to the family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The State education department and the Rajasthan Scheduled Caste Commission have initiated an immediate inquiry into the matter.

