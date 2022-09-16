Rajasthan: 2-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 200 Feet Borewell In Dausa District, Rescued After 7 Hours

A two-year-old girl was rescued from a 200 feet deep borewell in the Dausa district of Rajasthan after a rescue operation that took place for over seven hours on Thursday, officials said. She was trapped at a depth of around 60 to 70 feet, they said.

The rescue operation was led by the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force, and the police. It was carried through the assistance of four earth-moving machines and four tractors.

Girl Fell Into Borewell while Playing

The incident occurred in the Jassa Pada village near Abaneri when the two-year-old girl identified as Ankita had fellen into a borewell while playing outside her house. The area surrounding the borewell was evacuated using earth-moving machines, the girl's movement was constantly monitored through a CCTV camera, and she was supplied with oxygen through pipes.

Qummer Ul Zaman Choudhary, the district collector of Dausa, interacted with reporters and said, "The girl has been rescued safely and has been sent for primary examination." Sanjeev Nain, the superintendent of police in Dausa, said that the child was rescued with the prompt efforts of police, NDRF and SDRF.

CM Ashok Gehlot Reacted

The incident also caught the attention of Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, who directed the authorities to keep him updated with the rescue efforts, reported NDTV.

Gehlot took to Twitter, "Relief and rescue operations are going on a war footing to rescue the girl Ankita who fell in the borewell in Bandikui. Teams of NDRF, SDRF and administration are on the spot. The rescue team is also in talks with the girl. Have taken an update on the incident after talking to the District Collector, Dausa."

Later, after the success of the rescue operation, he wrote, "I am delighted that the girl Ankita, who fell in the borewell in Bandikui, has been rescued safely. For this work, I express my gratitude to the NDRF, SDRF, the administration team and all the people who helped in the rescue work."

Similar Incidents In Past

The incident is one of several similar incidents involving borewells that have endangered the lives of many children in the past.

A 12-year-old girl fell into a borewell on July 29 in a village in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat. She got trapped at a depth of 60 feet but was safely rescued after around five hours. This was the second such incident in the tehsil, as previously, in June, a two-year-old boy was rescued from a borewell.

Another five-year-old boy fell into an open borewell on June 29 in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. He was safely rescued after an eight-hour-long operation. The same month, an 11-year-old boy was rescued after he fell into a borewell in the Janjgir-Champa district.

