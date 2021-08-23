All section
Railways Lost Rs 36,000 Crore During COVID: Centre

Image Credit: The Indian Express

The Logical Indian Crew

Railways Lost Rs 36,000 Crore During COVID: Centre

India,  23 Aug 2021 1:31 PM GMT

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday, August 22, said that the Railways has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore during COVID. He added that goods trains are the real revenue generators for the Railways.

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday, August 22, said that the Railways has suffered losses to the tune of ₹36,000 crore during COVID. He added that goods trains are the real revenue generators for the Railways.

The minister also said that a bullet train project would be executed along the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, which is under construction at present.

"The passenger train segment always runs into losses," he said. During the pandemic, the Railways suffered losses of ₹ 36,000 crore, he added.

The Minister of State for Railways was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of an underbridge at the Jalna railway station.

'Only Goods Train Generate Revenue'

The minister added that only goods trains generate revenue. He highlighted the role played by these trains during the COVID pandemic by carrying goods and providing relief to people. He said the bullet train project would be rolled out along the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway as it is necessary for people.

Additionally, the minister assured the doubling of tracks between Nanded and Manmad stations and said he would check if the Jalna-Khamgaon railway line was viable or not.

Last month, the national transporter said that it had improved its operating ratio to 97.45 per cent owing to no concessions and tightening of expenses due to COVID. The transporter also added that it has no plans to restore concessions offered to certain categories of people in ticket fares which was initially withdrawn due to COVID.

In the last fiscal, the transporter suffered a loss of 38,017 crore in the passenger segment due to COVID. The earnings from platform ticket sales in 2020-21 also fell. The total revenue from the sale of tickets dipped by 94 per cent due to the restrictions imposed on entering railway stations during the coronavirus pandemic.

