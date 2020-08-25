Trending

Maharashtra: One Dead, Over 50 Still Trapped After Building Collapses In Raigad District

"A few people rushed outside the building to a safe spot after the first three floors collapsed," Nidhi Chaudhari, Raigad district collector said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   25 Aug 2020 4:27 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-25T10:00:16+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: The New Indian Express

At least one person died after a building named Tarique Garden, collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district on August 24. The victim had suffered injuries in the accident, and died of a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment.

Tarique Garden was a ground-plus-four structure. Nearly 40 families lived in the building.

"A few people rushed outside the building to a safe spot after the first three floors collapsed," Nidhi Chaudhari, Raigad district collector said.

At 6.50 pm Monday, the top three floors collapsed. So far, 25 people have been rescued by teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), while over 50 are still feared trapped in the debris.

Three NDRF teams were deployed on Monday to join rescue operations carried out by the local police and fire brigade. A green corridor was created from Pune to Raigad to create a smooth passage for the NDRF teams. The rescue operation has been underway for over six hours.

Meanwhile, Raigad Collector Nidhi Choudhari on Monday night ordered registration of an offence against the builder, the architect and the contractor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident, saying he had spoken to the NDRF DG to "provide all possible assistance".

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also spoke to Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhari to inquire about the building collapse.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed shock over the incident. "Shocked to hear about the building collapse incident at Mahad (Raigad) where many are feared trapped," Fadnavis tweeted.

