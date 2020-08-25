Maharashtra: One Dead, Over 50 Still Trapped After Building Collapses In Raigad District

At least one person died after a building named Tarique Garden, collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district on August 24. The victim had suffered injuries in the accident, and died of a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment.

Tarique Garden was a ground-plus-four structure. Nearly 40 families lived in the building.

"A few people rushed outside the building to a safe spot after the first three floors collapsed," Nidhi Chaudhari, Raigad district collector said.

At 6.50 pm Monday, the top three floors collapsed. So far, 25 people have been rescued by teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), while over 50 are still feared trapped in the debris.

Three NDRF teams were deployed on Monday to join rescue operations carried out by the local police and fire brigade. A green corridor was created from Pune to Raigad to create a smooth passage for the NDRF teams. The rescue operation has been underway for over six hours.

Meanwhile, Raigad Collector Nidhi Choudhari on Monday night ordered registration of an offence against the builder, the architect and the contractor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident, saying he had spoken to the NDRF DG to "provide all possible assistance".

The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone's safety. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2020

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also spoke to Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhari to inquire about the building collapse.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to MLA @BharatGogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse in Mahad. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue & relief works. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 24, 2020

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed shock over the incident. "Shocked to hear about the building collapse incident at Mahad (Raigad) where many are feared trapped," Fadnavis tweeted.

