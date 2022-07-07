Mumbai Man Compares Online And Offline Order Bill, Price Differences Shocked Netizens

Rahul Kabra, who lives in Mumbai, compared online and offline food order bills of the same cuisine and found a huge price disparity. He took to LinkedIn and shared the order bills, shocking the netizens. He pointed out that when he ordered directly from the restaurant and then ordered the same food from the same restaurant through an online food delivery service, he found a massive difference in the final billing amount. It signifies how online food delivery services earn more profits per order than the actual restaurant.



Rahul, in both the food bills, noticed that the offline order came at Rs 512, whereas the price for online food delivery by a company came at Rs 690 (after an applicable discount of Rs 75). After comparing the food order bills, Rahul said, "Assuming that online delivery services bring visibility and more orders to the food service provider, but should it charge such a high price? I think there is a need to cap this cost escalation which the government should implement to make this a win-win for all stakeholders."

In reply to Rahul, the online food delivery company said, "Hi Rahul, We being an intermediary platform between a customer and a restaurant, does not have any control over the prices implemented by the restaurant partners on our platform. That said, we have conveyed your feedback to the restaurant partner and have requested them to look into this."

Netizens Shocked

After the food delivery bill surfaced across social media platforms, it sparked debate among netizens to prove whether the online food delivery companies are charging extra because they are serving at the convenience of the customer or they are taking advantage of controlling prices through their software. A user replied to Rahul's post, saying, "Yes, that's their hidden business strategy. Plus, you have total control when you own a site or app, so they could easily change the price of dishes even without the restaurant's knowing about it."

Another user backing the online food delivery company said, "Hi. Thanks for the calculation. To make it fair. Please add the fuel cost of your traveling to and from the restaurant. Also, add value to your time for travel time. Add value to the convenience of getting the food at home. And if you have a tip, do add that too. It will make a close comparison to what they charged from you." Another user alleged such companies for delivering a lesser amount of food when ordered online as compared to what they serve when ordering offline.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra's Controversial Remarks On 'Kaali' Sparks Outrage, Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments