All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mumbai Man Compares Online And Offline Order Bill, Price Differences Shocked Netizens

Picture Credit: LinkedIn/ Rahul Kabra, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Mumbai Man Compares Online And Offline Order Bill, Price Differences Shocked Netizens

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Maharashtra,  7 July 2022 9:37 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

A Mumbai man, Rahul Kabra, took to LinkedIn and shared pictures of online and offline food bills, showing a massive price disparity. The food bill surfaced across social media platforms and sparked debate over price differences.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Rahul Kabra, who lives in Mumbai, compared online and offline food order bills of the same cuisine and found a huge price disparity. He took to LinkedIn and shared the order bills, shocking the netizens. He pointed out that when he ordered directly from the restaurant and then ordered the same food from the same restaurant through an online food delivery service, he found a massive difference in the final billing amount. It signifies how online food delivery services earn more profits per order than the actual restaurant.

Rahul, in both the food bills, noticed that the offline order came at Rs 512, whereas the price for online food delivery by a company came at Rs 690 (after an applicable discount of Rs 75). After comparing the food order bills, Rahul said, "Assuming that online delivery services bring visibility and more orders to the food service provider, but should it charge such a high price? I think there is a need to cap this cost escalation which the government should implement to make this a win-win for all stakeholders."

In reply to Rahul, the online food delivery company said, "Hi Rahul, We being an intermediary platform between a customer and a restaurant, does not have any control over the prices implemented by the restaurant partners on our platform. That said, we have conveyed your feedback to the restaurant partner and have requested them to look into this."

Netizens Shocked

After the food delivery bill surfaced across social media platforms, it sparked debate among netizens to prove whether the online food delivery companies are charging extra because they are serving at the convenience of the customer or they are taking advantage of controlling prices through their software. A user replied to Rahul's post, saying, "Yes, that's their hidden business strategy. Plus, you have total control when you own a site or app, so they could easily change the price of dishes even without the restaurant's knowing about it."

Another user backing the online food delivery company said, "Hi. Thanks for the calculation. To make it fair. Please add the fuel cost of your traveling to and from the restaurant. Also, add value to your time for travel time. Add value to the convenience of getting the food at home. And if you have a tip, do add that too. It will make a close comparison to what they charged from you." Another user alleged such companies for delivering a lesser amount of food when ordered online as compared to what they serve when ordering offline.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra's Controversial Remarks On 'Kaali' Sparks Outrage, Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Rahul Kabra 
Zomato 
Online Food Order 

Must Reads

Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Sanitary Napkins In Schools, Directs Delhi HC To Government
Bihar Teacher Returns 33-Month Salary Of Rs 24 Lakh, Says Teaching In College Is Like 'Academic Death'
Ward Councillor Abducted By Locals For Not Showing Up After Election? Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim
New COVID Variant Breakout Detected As India Reports Nearly 19,000 New Cases In 24 Hours
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X