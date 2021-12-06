All section
Caste discrimination
Rahul Gandhi Shares List Of Deceased Farmers During Protest

Image Credit: ANI, Livemint

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Rahul Gandhi Shares List Of Deceased Farmers During Protest

Rafia Tasleem

Writer: Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters in Mass Communication 2nd Year from Aligarh Muslim University. She has completed her graduation in Political Science honors from AMU.

See article by Rafia Tasleem

Delhi,  6 Dec 2021 11:28 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters in Mass Communication 2nd Year from Aligarh Muslim University. She has completed her graduation in Political Science honors from AMU.

See article by Rafia Tasleem

The senior Congress leader called the Centre "arrogant" for admitting the fact that they had no official record of the number of farmers who died during the protest.

Days after the Centre told Parliament it has no data on farmers who died during the year-long protests, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi last week came up with a list of over 400 deceased farmers and claimed their families have been compensated by the party-ruled Punjab government.﻿

At a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, December 3, the senior Congress leader called the Centre "arrogant" for admitting the fact that they had no official record of the number of farmers who died during the protest.


"The Centre said that the Ministry of Agriculture has no record of these 700 martyred farmers. But we did some homework and as it turns out, there are 403 people who the Government of Punjab has compensated Rs 5 lakh (each) with... Why doesn't the Government of India have the decency to give the compensation to the families of the martyred"," he said.

He added that if the Centre not get the names of dead farmers it could refer to the Congress's list and provide the families with compensation. "The Prime Minister admitted his mistake and apologised to the nation. As a result of that "mistake", 700 people have died. The government should at least pay compensation for the sacrifices they (farmers) made," he added.

The minister also alleged that the Centre will do "anything for two-three big industrialists who are friends of the Prime Minister and the government". But when it comes to the farmers, they are simply denying and saying these 700 people do not exist, he added.

Also Read: Punjab: Ludhiana District Tops In Proving Jobs, Self-Employment To Youngsters

