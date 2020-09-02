Trending

'Pandemic An Excuse To Murder Democracy': Opposition Lashes Out At Govt For Scrapping Question Hour In Parliament

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor accused the government of seeking to "reduce Parliament to a notice-board and using its majority as a rubber stamp."

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   2 Sep 2020 11:06 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-02T16:57:45+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credit: Bharatconnect

The opposition has lashed out at the ruling government, accusing it of "reducing the Parliament to a notice board" after a notification by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat mentioned that there will be no Question Hour during the Monsoon Session.

As per the notification, "In the wake of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no Question Hour and Private Members' business during the Monsoon Session." However, Zero Hour and other proceedings will be conducted as per schedule.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on September 14 and will continue till October 1 with about 18 sittings, including weekends with each house in seating for a duration of four hours.

Soon after the notice surfaced, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor accused the government of seeking to "reduce Parliament to a notice-board and using its majority as a rubber stamp."

TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that the pandemic was being used as an "excuse to murder democracy."

Last week, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Speaker Om Birla, requesting him not to curb the power of the members to ask questions and raise issues amid the Monsoon Session.

In a letter to the speaker, Chowdhury wrote: "Curtailing the Question Hour and the Zero Hour would not be in the interest of elected representatives, especially in the current times of COVID-19."

